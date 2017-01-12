Early September Events: Four nights not to miss at Zulu Comedy Festival

Fitting 150 shows into eleven days is a squeeze, but by using a range of different performance mediums – stage, TV, even apps – the festival has a really jam-packed program it can be proud of.

As well as showcasing a huge selection of the country’s comedic talents, there are a number of English-language performers to watch out for.

Kiwi comic Al Pitcher is performing at Lygten Station (Sep 4), while Canada’s Jason Rouse and India’s Vir Das will be on stage at Bremen (Sep 4 and 7).

And if you fancy a crack, there’s an open mic English event at Huset on September 1.

CPH Songwriters Festival

ongoing, ends Sep 3, open Thu & Sun from 18:00, Fri 17:00-02:00, Sat 17:00-02:00; Råhuset, Onkel Dannys Plads, Cph V; entry 100kr, free adm on Sun; csf.dk

Located just four blocks from Copenhagen Central Station, this fantastic showcase of fresh songwriting talent is moving into its ninth successful year.

Run by volunteers, songwriter Brett Perkins teamed up with Kultur Vesterbro in 2014 to expand a community event that started in 2009.

A variety of genres and countries will be represented at this multicultural, inclusive annual event. And don’t miss the second-hand music market (Thu-Sat 15:00-20:00)!

Copencold Hawaii try-outs

Sep 1, 09:30-13:00; Cph K; copencoldhawaii.com

Ahead of the main event in Jutland, the public are welcome to try stand-up paddling for themselves in the harbour waters between Amalienborg and the Opera House. Two days later, the pros will race the same course.

Big Quiz Nights

The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; Sep 7 & 21, Oct 5 & 19; 19:30; 30kr, five per team

Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; Sep 4 & Oct 2; 25kr, four per team

The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, 800 at Kennedy’s. Both quizzes have beer rounds and other spot prizes.

CPH World Music Festival

Sep 6-10; various locations; cphworld.dk

Hundreds of different events are taking place this year – at over 20 different venues – showcasing music from across the world, and most are either free or very reasonably priced. The opening concert at Rådhuspladsen is free and starts at 14:30.

Friday Night Skate

Sep 8 & 22, 20:00-22:15; starts at Solbjerg Plads, Frederiksberg; free adm; fns-cph.dk

A fun way to experience the city on a summer evening, Friday Night Skate through 20km of Copenhagen is a great way to hang out with friends. The September 22 skate is the last of the year.

Ecco Walkathon

Sep 10, 08:30-15:30; starts at Kastellet, Cph Ø; 50kr, under-12s 25kr; walkathon.ecco.com/da-dk

Now in its 18th consecutive year, you can join the 470,000 who have taken part in the event since its founding, with proceeds this year going to the Heart Association and SOS Children’s Villages.