Feline good: Tickets worth sinking your claws into

The West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical based on the poems of TS Eliot is coming to Copenhagen for seven shows, including two weekend matinees.

While it might not be everyone’s saucer of milk, Cats is one of the world’s most enduring musicals. Following its 1981 premiere at the New London Theatre, it delivered 9,000 performances over 20 years.

Following its inevitable move to Broadway it won seven Tony awards in 1983 including best music.

Performed in more than 30 countries, it’s been seen by 73 million people.