The story of two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world’s most successful duo, is coming to Copenhagen.

Director Peter Aude promises that this depiction of the life and career of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel is more cabaret than a theatre play.

And while the duo will converse in Danish, the songs are in English.

Given how Simon and Garfunkel often fought over artistic differences, their output is truly their bridge over troubled water.