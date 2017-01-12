 Wand-erful times awaiting at the Harry Potter Festival – The Post

Wand-erful times awaiting at the Harry Potter Festival

Voldermort was once again outnumbered (photo: Harry Potter Festival_Flickr)
October 18th, 2017 8:00 pm| by Emma Hollar
Every autumn holiday, witches and wizards fill the streets of Odense as the Harry Potter Festival begins.

The whole family can enjoy magical activities for all ages. Begin by browsing shops offering everything you need to be a wizard from robes and wands and mix elixirs for Snape’s potions class.

Later on, participate in or watch a game of quidditch, or write a story for the Daily Prophet.

After you’ve worked up your appetite, head to Honey Dukes or Madam Nuttetrut’s for delicious treats.

Wizard, witches and muggles of all ages are sure to enjoy this magical festival!

Harry Potter Festival


Oct 19-21, Flakhaven 1, Odense; free adm; harrypotterfestival.dk

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
