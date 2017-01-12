Performance in November: Introducing Mrs Scrooge and Tiny Tina

It’s surprising how so few Danes are familiar with the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, but all that is changing thanks to this annual production by the Bernhard Olsen Teater.

This version has trimmed off the dark elements of the original to present a shorter version ideal for the little ones. And this year they’re adding a twist: all the main characters are women: from Scrooge to Bob Cratchit and his son, Tiny Tim.

So don’t be a miser and initiate your bilingual offspring into the world of Scrooge.

Humbug to one and all!

A Patriot’s Guide to America

Nov 2-12; HIT, Cph K; 40-150kr; houseofinternationaltheatre.dk

Teater Ord/Blindt and Down the Rabbit Hole Theatre present an original work: an exploration of the American Dream. Directed by Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen, expect a mix of history, music and poetry with physical theatre.

The Zoo Story

Nov 9-11, 17:15; HIT, Huset-KBH 4th floor, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K; 50kr at the door

Comedian Adrian Mackinder and Rumble Strips lead singer Charlie Waller, a revelation in last year’s The Pillowman, join forces for Edward Albee’s classic one-act play set in Central Park.