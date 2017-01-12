 Performance in November: Introducing Mrs Scrooge and Tiny Tina – The Post

Performance in November: Introducing Mrs Scrooge and Tiny Tina

Two big plays set to HIT Huset’s new theatre space: Edward Albee’s The Zoo Story and original work A Patriot’s Guide to America

Has Scrooge’s nightie suddenly become alluring? (photo: John Leech)
October 28th, 2017 6:30 pm| by Ben Hamilton
It’s surprising how so few Danes are familiar with the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, but all that is changing thanks to this annual production by the Bernhard Olsen Teater.

This version has trimmed off the dark elements of the original to present a shorter version ideal for the little ones. And this year they’re adding a twist: all the main characters are women: from Scrooge to Bob Cratchit and his son, Tiny Tim.

So don’t be a miser and initiate your bilingual offspring into the world of Scrooge.

Humbug to one and all!

A Patriot’s Guide to America
Nov 2-12; HIT, Cph K; 40-150kr; houseofinternationaltheatre.dk
Teater Ord/Blindt and Down the Rabbit Hole Theatre present an original work: an exploration of the American Dream. Directed by Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen, expect a mix of history, music and poetry with physical theatre.

The Zoo Story
Nov 9-11, 17:15; HIT, Huset-KBH 4th floor, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K; 50kr at the door
Comedian Adrian Mackinder and Rumble Strips lead singer Charlie Waller, a revelation in last year’s The Pillowman, join forces for Edward Albee’s classic one-act play set in Central Park.

A Christmas Carol


Nov 18-Dec 20, Mon-Fri 09:30 & 11:30, Sat & Sun 13:00 & 15:00; Open Air Museum, Kongevejen 100, Kongens Lyngby; 40-165kr; natmus.dk

Performance in November: Introducing Mrs Scrooge and Tiny Tina
