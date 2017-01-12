February festivals: Wondercool remnants still burning strong

These two survivors of the February festival Wondercool offer a welcome distraction from what can be Denmark’s coldest and most boring month, but fortunately is always its shortest.

Vinterjazz – which burst into life in 2001 as an offshoot of the main festival – has this year assembled a line-up including Omar Souleyman, Marilyn Mazur and the Tyshawn Sorey Trio.

At Frost, meanwhile, the experience has always about the location – the more unusual the better.

At both festivals, shows have started to sell out, so best book your tickets now.