 February festivals: Wondercool remnants still burning strong – The Post

February festivals: Wondercool remnants still burning strong

Omar Souleyman in action (photo: Stuart Sevastos)
January 30th, 2018 6:00 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

These two survivors of the February festival Wondercool offer a welcome distraction from what can be Denmark’s coldest and most boring month, but fortunately is always its shortest.

Vinterjazz – which burst into life in 2001 as an offshoot of the main festival – has this year assembled a line-up including Omar Souleyman, Marilyn Mazur and the Tyshawn Sorey Trio.

At Frost, meanwhile, the experience has always about the location – the more unusual the better.

At both festivals, shows have started to sell out, so best book your tickets now.

Vinterjazz & Frost festivals


Feb 2-25 & 4-25; various venues in CPH; jazz.dk, frostfestival.dk

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Danish News in Brief: Health trio want tobacco banished from supermarket counters
Activities
February festivals: Wondercool remnants still burning strong
Denmark
Surprise support for Germany’s road tax plans from Denmark
National
Ban circumcision for boys under-18s, says Intact Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved