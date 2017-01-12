Late February Events: Frailty, thou name is chocolate

Let’s face it; this is a female target customer affair. After all, no woman in history has ever looked at a man with the same desire they save for a Marks and Spencer chocolate refrigerator square.

Women don’t just prefer chocolate to sex, they prefer it to every conceivable form of hedonism ever known.

The ladies can enjoy activities, lectures and demos from chocolatiers in their element, and even chocolate massages if they’re lucky.

Most men will eat the six tasting vouchers that come with entrance in the first five minutes, and then look to leave like Augustus Gloop. (BH)

French Wine Days

Feb 23-24, 14:00-16:30 & 17:30-20:00; Pressen, Politikens Hus, Vester Voldgade 33, Cph V; 220kr

Taste hundreds of French wines at this popular annual event. Find out why the country continues to rule the scene in the face of fierce competition.

Oscar shorts shortlist

Feb 27 & March 6, 19:00; Cinemateket, Cph K; 80kr

Watch the five contenders in the race to win the Oscar for best short film on March 4. Thanks mainly to the heroics of M&M Productions, Denmark has a great record in the category, but hasn’t made the shortlist this year.