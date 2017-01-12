 Late February Events: Frailty, thou name is chocolate – The Post

Late February Events: Frailty, thou name is chocolate

Don’t dive in with Augustus (photo: Pixabay)
February 23rd, 2018 5:30 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Let’s face it; this is a female target customer affair. After all, no woman in history has ever looked at a man with the same desire they save for a Marks and Spencer chocolate refrigerator square.

Women don’t just prefer chocolate to sex, they prefer it to every conceivable form of hedonism ever known.

The ladies can enjoy activities, lectures and demos from chocolatiers in their element, and even chocolate massages if they’re lucky.

Most men will eat the six tasting vouchers that come with entrance in the first five minutes, and then look to leave like Augustus Gloop. (BH)

French Wine Days
Feb 23-24, 14:00-16:30 & 17:30-20:00; Pressen, Politikens Hus, Vester Voldgade 33, Cph V; 220kr
Taste hundreds of French wines at this popular annual event. Find out why the country continues to rule the scene in the face of fierce competition.

Oscar shorts shortlist
Feb 27 & March 6, 19:00; Cinemateket, Cph K; 80kr
Watch the five contenders in the race to win the Oscar for best short film on March 4. Thanks mainly to the heroics of M&M Productions, Denmark has a great record in the category, but hasn’t made the shortlist this year.

Chocolate Festival


Feb 24- 25; Tap1, Raffinaderivej 10, Cph S; over-18s: 130kr, under-18s: 90kr; chokoladeselskabet.dk

Related News



Latest News

Activities
On Screens: Is the shape of things to come statuesque?
Activities
Late February Events: Frailty, thou name is chocolate
News
Hopes of a nation rest on skater Møller-Rigas
Denmark
Young people paying the price for living in major cities

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved