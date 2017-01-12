Placed in an awkward position, whichever of the 69 is used?

The 69 in the title not only refers to the sexual position, but also the year, a significant one in the history of Danish youth and a time of increased eroticism, audience involvement and political commitment.

Brussels-based solo performer Mette Ingvartsen will take us on an odyssey to understand modern day sexuality, using her body as a petri dish for sensorial experiments, as she moves amongst the audience.

Hailed as a “brave presentation of sexuality and nudity in a historical perspective” by Berlingske, are you brave enough to attend?