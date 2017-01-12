A more learned option for children’s winter half-term

For children who love to learn, the Museum of National History has an entire department dedicated to kids called Danish History for Children.

Located in the old wine cellar of Frederiksborg Castle, the children’s department is open every day during the autumn holiday.

Children can write with feathers and ink and colour in beautiful drawings. Or, if they fancy, dress up in one of the beautiful Renaissance gowns.

And if they’re feeling especially erudite, the exhibition Christian the Fourth – Child and King will tell the story for the famous king of Denmark focusing on his childhood.

HC Andersen Land

Oct 15-22, 11:00-15:00; Frilandsmuseet, Kongevejen 100, Kongens Lyngby; free adm

Just in time for the autumn holiday, experience Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytales come to life through short plays, narratives and the opportunity to meet the characters at the Open Air Museum.

Culture Night

Oct 13 from 18:00; culture pass 95kr, under 12s: free adm

For one night only more than 260 museums, art galleries, theatres and other cultural institutions will be welcoming the public to hundreds of events suitable for all ages. Top tip for kids: don’t miss the unique playroom at Farvejunglen.

All Saints Halloween

Oct 27-29, daily at 17:00, Sat-Sun 19:30; Frilandsmuseet, Kongevejen 100, Kongens Lyngby, 110kr, under-2s: free adm

Come and experience All Saints Halloween. Children can trick-or-treat around different parts of the museum after participating in spooky guided tours and enjoying ghost stories.