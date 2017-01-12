About Town: Copenhagen’s English-language theatre scene is buzzing!

Ian Burns and That Theatre have announced two extra shows following the completion of their run of ‘Educating Rita’ on November 25.

These performances will take place at the 250-seat theatre at Copenhagen International School (Levantkaj 4-14, Nordhavn) on Wednesday 29 November at 19:00 and Thursday 30 November at 19:00. Tickets cost 100 kroner and can be reserved via theatre@cis.dk or paid for at the door.

In the meantime, until Saturday, the play will continue at Krudttønden theatre in Østerbro, where (left-right) Dawn Wall (Rita), director Barry McKenna and Burns (Frank) enjoyed a successful premiere on October 25.

McKenna was then joined by (centre left: left-right) Claus Bue, Tom McEwan, Andrew Jeffers and That Theatre co-founder Julian Simpson in the bar.

Also enjoying a successful opening night were the cast of ‘A Patriot’s Guide to America’ at the House of International Theatre at Huset (centre right: left-right): Alex Lehman, Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen (director/creator), Tom Hale and Tina Robinson.

And the fun continued in the foyer after the show.

Meanwhile, Stephen Kinnock (right), who is as short as 18/1 with Paddy Power to be the next leader of the UK Labour Party, accompanied his wife Helle Thorning-Schmidt to the launch of her new book, ‘Hvad man ikke dør af’, at Arbejdermuseet on October 12