 Art Exhibition: Far-right ideology in the spotlight – The Post

Art Exhibition: Far-right ideology in the spotlight

Swedish artist Johan Tirén puts his own country’s right-wing policies under heavy scrutiny

May 28th, 2019 3:49 pm| by Ben Hamilton

‘We’re saying what you’re thinking’, a solo exhibition by acclaimed Swedish artist Johan Tirén, takes a critical look at the rise of anti-immigration, racist and far-right parties in European politics.

For more than two decades, Tirén has examined the ideology and impact of the parties through his art, with a specific focus on the conditions of xenophobia and racism.

Careful introspection
The exhibition looks at the nationalist, right-wing populist Sverigedemokraterna (Sweden Democrats), which has become the third largest party in Sweden.

In a video installation from 2005 and two new works created for the CAMP exhibition, the artist maps the party’s roots in the racist movement Bevar Sverige Svenskt (Keep Sweden Swedish) and punctures the party’s vision of a monocultural society and its realisation.

The exhibition invites audiences to reflect on how far-right groups have managed to enter parliaments across Europe, and how we can confront their politics.

We’re saying what you’re thinking


– Johan Tirén’s solo exhibition can be seen at the Centre for Art on Migration Politics (CAMP)

– Free guided tours of CAMP’s art gallery guide programme are available every Saturday from 15:00-16:00, except for on the last Saturday of the month

– The tours, which are conducted by CAMP graduates, are offered in collaboration with Trampoline House, a refugee justice community centre in the Nordvest neighbourhood of Copenhagen

– Find out more at campcph.org

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Art Exhibition: Far-right ideology in the spotlight
Local
No skiing on Amager incinerator for the time being
Business
Pilot strike cost SAS big on bottom line
Activities
Performance Review: Don’t miss this unique view of Western civilization

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved