Art Exhibition: Far-right ideology in the spotlight

‘We’re saying what you’re thinking’, a solo exhibition by acclaimed Swedish artist Johan Tirén, takes a critical look at the rise of anti-immigration, racist and far-right parties in European politics.

For more than two decades, Tirén has examined the ideology and impact of the parties through his art, with a specific focus on the conditions of xenophobia and racism.

Careful introspection

The exhibition looks at the nationalist, right-wing populist Sverigedemokraterna (Sweden Democrats), which has become the third largest party in Sweden.

In a video installation from 2005 and two new works created for the CAMP exhibition, the artist maps the party’s roots in the racist movement Bevar Sverige Svenskt (Keep Sweden Swedish) and punctures the party’s vision of a monocultural society and its realisation.

The exhibition invites audiences to reflect on how far-right groups have managed to enter parliaments across Europe, and how we can confront their politics.