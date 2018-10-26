Art Exhibitions: Coming Up Soon

Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything

Ongoing, ends Apr 13; Kunstforeningen Gl Strand 48 & Nikolaj Plads 10, Copenhagen; 75kr, glstrand.dk

The distinguished Canadian artist Leonard Cohen’s masterpieces arrived in Copenhagen, distributed to two different venues, Gl Strand and Nikolaj Kunsthal. The exhibition, originally conceived by the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal, displays Cohen-inspired adherent artists’ spin-offs in various formations from visual art to music.

Merike Estna: Ghost from the future, filled with memories of past

Ongoing, ends Jan 26; Moderna Museet Malmö, Ola Billgrens plats 2–4, Malmö; Free adm, modernamuseet.se

Moderna Museet Malmö introduces Merike Estna to Scandinavia for the first time. Merike often challenges the traditional art norm, for example, by expanding her artwork outside of the canvas and frame. Today’s digital society is her medium to reinterpret Folktales and mythology into abstract imagery.

Pray for America

Ongoing, ends Nov 23; V1 Gallery, Flaesketorvet 69, Koedbyen, Copenhagen V; Free adm, v1gallery.com

While being a nomad in America, Jacob Holdt conducted a ‘photo survey in the social sphere’. The collection of 45 chosen photographs represents America’s history of oppression, racism and sexism, as well as the gaze towards the future.

Reverie

Ongoing, ends Nov 23; Eighteen, Slagtehusgade 18, Koedbyen, Copenhagen V; Free adm, v1gallery.com

Troels Carlsen’s solo exhibition Reverie displays her five representative artworks where humans, animals and vegetation are depicted as surreal cohabitants. It’s not about quantity but size – each tableau is a size of 225 x 160 cm, big enough to immerse the visitors into her vivid dreamlike universe.

Palantír

Ongoing, ends Nov 23; V1 Gallery II, Flaesketorvet 69, Koedbyen, Copenhagen V; Free adm, v1gallery.com

Mischa Pavlovski Andresen’s magical pictorial pieces are like the world you would see through the fictional ancient artefact palantír. In the canvas, the world seems quite the same except a fish is on the table while wine is in a jug – notice the subtle and quirky distortion of the parallel world.

Objects of Wonder – from Pedestal to Interaction

Ongoing, ends Mar 1; ARoS, Aros allé 2, Aarhus c; 20 euros, aros.dk

Unusual experimental sculptures are ready to meet the audience in Aarhus. ARoS’ renowned installation style will immerse the visitors into the surrealistic surroundings of 1960, transitioning to the contemporary one.

It is not the end of the world – Superflex

Ongoing, ends Nov 11; Cisternerne, Bag Søndermarken, Frederiksberg; 70kr, cisternerne.dk

The Danish artist group Superflex has turned the former water reservoir, Cisternerne, into an alarming simulation that projects our future planet in the result of climate change. Visitors will witness and experience a flood, decay, and submerging toilets.

Confessions of the Piping System

Ongoing, ends Feb 16; Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Kongens Nytorv 1, København; 90kr, kunsthalcharlottenborg.dk

Eva Kot’átková, a distinctive contemporary Czech artist, debuts in Scandinavia with her stenographic pieces. Unlike the traditional exhibition, visitors can physically experience the art, for example, by lying down in a giant bed with recorded children’s voice telling their dreams. Do not miss the performances in collaboration with the exhibition every Wednesday at 5:30 – Wednesday is free admission at Charlottenborg.

Den Demente Konge

Ongoing, ends Nov 11; Møstings Hus, Andebakkesti 5, Frederiksberg; Free adm, moestingshus.dk

Louise Haugaard Jørgensen thoroughly asks whether we have enough capacity to control today’s man-made systems like AI, judging by how humankind has dealt with the consequence of critical inventions such as aluminum or metal.

Danish Golden Age – World art between two disasters

Ongoing, ends Dec 8; Statens Museum for Kunst, Sølvgade 48-50, Copenhagen K; 120kr, smk.dk

Danish art thrived under national crises and war in the 19th century. Motifs from the time are beloved worldwide and still perceived as images of Denmark. However, SMK aims to present a balanced representation of the period with its untold part.

Send til Tryk!

Ongoing, ends Jan 12; Vandrehallen, Christiansgade 1, Hillerød; Free adm, hilbib.dk/bibliotek/ vandrehallen

Send til Tryk! attempts to see books more than just en masse of text. With releases from 9 Danish independent publishers, the exhibition investigates the ultimate beauty of proofs, clippings and illustrations.

Pattern Up

Ongoing, ends Nov 30; Galerie Mikael AndersenBredgade 63, Copenhagen K; Free adm, mikaelandersen.com

British artist Barka’s new paintings and drawings are more vivid than ever, presumably nourished by different cultures and colours he had recently witnessed during his travel around the world. The paintings constitute narratives of the people, community and culture he has witnessed.