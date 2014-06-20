Contact us Advertise with us

Early-September Art: On the trail of Copenhagen Contemporary

A performative arena is expected at Nauman's exhibition (photo: James Isberner © MCA Chicago) A performative arena is expected at Nauman's exhibition (photo: James Isberner © MCA Chicago)
September 2nd, 2016 9:00 am| by Alessandra Palmitesta
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Bruce Nauman
ongoing, ends Dec 22, Mon-Sat 11:00-21:00, Sun 11:00-20:00; Copenhagen Contemporary, Trangravsvej 10-12, Cph K; 50kr; cphco.org

Established as an independent institution, Copenhagen Contemporary (CC) is transforming the former paper halls on Papiroen, located in the Copenhagen Inner Harbour, into a set for changing exhibitions.

The space of CC is an international centre created to host technically demanding formats of contemporary art, such as monumental installations and sculptural landscapes.



Following expositions in major museums such as Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Centre Pompidou in Paris and Tate Modern in London, CC is the first art institution in Scandinavia to display a comprehensive exhibition of works by Bruce Nauman, one of the most influential living US artists.

Emerging in the 1960s, Nauman’s earliest work was conditioned by minimalism, conceptualism, performance art and video art. This phase continued to influence the development of his study of the relationship between the view and the sculptural object.

Nauman’s exhibition at CC is presented as a performative arena where the visitor is involved in the space and stimulated in various ways. The use of claustrophobic installations, wordplay in neon and performances bombard the senses, challenging us both physically and mentally. Amongst the artworks displayed are a hanging carousel with animal carcasses, and a work from the Raw Materials series.

Evren Tekinoktay: Bermuda
ongoing, ends Oct 1; David Risley Gallery, Bispevej 29, Cph NV; davidrisleygallery.com

Tekinoktay presents a display of unexplained disappearances through two series of wall-based, neon-relief works, using motorised moving elements, painted plexiglass, mirrored masks and sculptures.

Martin Bigum
Sep 3-Jan 15; Arken Museum of Modern Art, Skovvej 100, 2635 Ishøj; 110kr; arken.dk

Bigum displays his creative process and the importance of inspiration: from works made during the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 up until his latest series of paintings, Havet.


Latest News

Ugly Douglas promises to be a breathtaking journey! (photo: Uppercut dance Facebook page)
You ain’t see HC Andersen like this before
Have fun at quiz nights! (photo: iStock)
Early-September Events: The exact opposite of a wake in fact
The suspect was known to the police (photo: City Police)
Suspected Christiania shooter dead
A performative arena is expected at Nauman's exhibition (photo: James Isberner © MCA Chicago)
Early-September Art: On the trail of Copenhagen Contemporary
Can Lars Løkke Rasmussen and the government get their ideas pushed through? (photo: Lars Løkke Rasmussen)
2025 negotiations begin today
Get ready to see another side of the Danes (photo: iStock)
Coming Up Soon: Unlocking the secrets of Danish humour with a translator

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved