 Late-April Art: The colossus of Copenhagen – The Post

Late-April Art: The colossus of Copenhagen

(photo: Event Facebook Page)
April 22nd, 2017 7:00 am| by Leslie Hawener
Art Nordic
April 28-30, Fri 14:00-19:00, Sat-Sun 10:00-17:00; Locomotive Workshop, Otto Bussens Vej 5A, Cph SV; 60kr; art-nordic.dk

Copenhagen´s largest art exhibition is back. The 10,000 sqm venue welcomes 250 artists from more than 20 countries. Around 15,000 people are expected to attend!



Moving Materials
April 28-June 25, Mon-Sun 10:00-17:00, Wed 10:00-21:00; Danish Architecture Centre, Strandgade 27B, Cph K; 60kr; dac.dk

Don’t miss this exhibition of the work of Japanese architect Hiroshi Sambuichi who is known for his experimentalism with air, water and light in sustainable architecture.

Int Performance Art Festival
April 26-30; Warehouse9, Halmtorvet 11C, Cph V; warehouse9.dk

The artists of the IPAF all touch on contemporary gender issues and sexuality – most of them are international and queer-related. Their artworks include club performances, text-based performing art, choreographic work, site-specific art and live art.

AFGANG
April 22-May 28, Tue-Sun 11:00-17:00, Wed 11:00-20:00; Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Nyhavn 2, Cph K; 60kr; kunsthalcharlottenborg.dk

This year’s 24 master graduates from the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts’ Schools of Visual Arts present their paintings, sculptures, videos, installations and performance art.

 



