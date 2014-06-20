Jamboy Leasing

ongoing, ends Sep 26, Tue-Fri 12:00-16:00, Sat 11:00-16:00; Prince Gallery, Hauser Plads 16A, Cph K; free adm; princegallerycph.com

This exhibition by the artistic collaboration Jamboy draws attention to its namesake, an unfortunate occupation in colonial days for native young men who were covered in jam and instructed to follow gentry golfers in order to attract flies and bees away from them.

Jamboy explores and interprets the fragmented myth-making of this 18th century figure, who has never before been documented or visualised.