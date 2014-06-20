Contact us Advertise with us

The British Empire’s most shameful creation

Explore a figure never documented before with this exhibition (photo: Jamboy)
September 4th, 2016 1:00 pm| by Alessandra Palmitesta
Jamboy Leasing
ongoing, ends Sep 26, Tue-Fri 12:00-16:00, Sat 11:00-16:00; Prince Gallery, Hauser Plads 16A, Cph K; free adm; princegallerycph.com

This exhibition by the artistic collaboration Jamboy draws attention to its namesake, an unfortunate occupation in colonial days for native young men who were covered in jam and instructed to follow gentry golfers in order to attract flies and bees away from them.

Jamboy explores and interprets the fragmented myth-making of this 18th century figure, who has never before been documented or visualised.



Thus, it introduces an aesthetic representation of a Jamboy and the chance for visitors to lease Jamboys for their spare-time activities.


