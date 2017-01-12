The changing nature of time

This collaboration of CPH:DOX and Kunsthal Charlottenborg presents a group exhibition of sculptures, installations and movies that illustrate the temporary nature of time, whether it’s the past, the present or the future.

Among the exhibiting international artists are Marguerite Humeau from France, Iain Ball from the UK, Katja Novitskova from Estonia, Parker Ito from the US and 81-year-old Eduardo Terrazas from Mexico.