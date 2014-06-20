Cph Art Week

Aug 26-Sep 4; various locations; copenhagenartweek.dk

Established by web magazine Kunsten.nu in 2013, Copenhagen Art Week aims to support the entire Danish scene – both mainstream and narrow artistic activities – and reinforce Copenhagen as a remarkable city for high quality contemporary art.

This event provides the audience, curators, art professionals and artists an understanding of the current projects on the art scene, as well as promoting connections and communication amongst diverse art institutions.