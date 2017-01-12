August Art: What becomes of the Homeless Souls?

Homeless souls

ongoing, ends Sep 22; Louisiana Museum, GI Strandvej 13, Humlebaek; louisiana.dk

Works from immigrant artists from the likes of Iran, Iraq, Nigeria and Kosova reflect on what it is like trying to make sense of a new home whilst longing for an old one. As well as artworks, there are also screenings and lectures.

Pierre Bonnard: The Colour of Memory

ongoing, ends Sep 22; New Carlsberg Glyptotek, Dantes Plads 7, Cph V; glyptoteket.dk

The paintings of French artist Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947) are being displayed for the first time at Glyptotek. Best known for his stylised decorative qualities and bold colour choices, the collection contains more than 100 works.

Tabita Rezaire: Mamelles Ancestrales

ongoing, ends Aug 18; Den Frie Museum, Oslo Plads 1, Cph Ø; denfrie.dk

Rezaire’s self-described aesthetic is “digital healing activism” − a combination of feminist thinking and technology policy issues. Inspired by prehistoric stone circles, her installations aim to establish a connection between heaven and Earth.

Johan Rohde: An artist’s workshop

ongoing, ends Sep 1, Hirschsprung Collection, Stockholmsgade 20, Cph K; hirschsprung.dk

Enjoy an artist’s workshop dedicated to one of Denmark’s most important artists, Johan Rohde (1856-1935). It includes sketches, excerpts from letters and paraphernalia.

The Arena of the Body

ongoing, ends Sep 1; Skovvej 100, Ishøj; arken.dk

Works by Thilo Frank (1978), Lea Guldditte Hestelund (1983) and Jeppe Hein (1974) transform the landscape into an arena rich in experiences where inquiring souls and sensuous bodies are invited to participate in play and reflection under the open skies.

I have grown taller from standing with trees

ongoing, ends Sep 1; Refshalevej 173A; Cph K; cphco.org

Taking inspiration from her childhood in the Swiss countryside, Claudia Comte’s first exhibition in Denmark is an interactive installation that merges sculpture, sound and 3D prototyping, inviting you to walk through a forest in decline.

The way a hare transforms into a tortoise

ongoing, ends Sep 8; Nikolaj Plads 10, Cph K; nikolajkunsthal.dk

A display of South Korean artwork to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations with the Southeast Asian country. Under the watchful eyes of South Korean curator Inseon Kim, nine artists display their works.

Denmark’s Next Classics

ongoing, ends Sep 1; Bredgade 68, Cph K; designmuseum.dk

Meet the designers of tomorrow and sample their output: from small movie clips to furniture.

Meet the Vikings

ongoing, ends Dec; National Museum of Denmark, Ny Vestergade, Cph K; natmus.dk

We know who the Vikings were, but do we know what they looked like? Beyond the conquests, the latter half of the Viking Age (800-1050) was a period of embracing Christianity and craftsmanship. The exhibition includes the famous gold Tissø ring and the Fæsted hoard – one of Denmark’s largest treasure troves of gold and silver jewellery.