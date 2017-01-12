August & September Performance: Shakespeare by the bucket-load

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Aug 22, 14:00 & 18:00; Rosenborg Castle gardens, Cph K; 100-215kr; adg-europe.coms

Enjoy more Shakespeare-in-a-castle when a Munich-based troupe, the American Drama Group Europe, performs ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ in the grounds of Rosenborg Slot. It’s a pit-stop on their annual Castle Tour of theatrical performances at stunning settings across Europe.

Richard III

Aug 1-23, 20:00; Kronborg Castle; 240-510kr; hamletscenen.dk

HamletScenen’s main production this year is Shakespeare’s darkest tale, or at least of his histories. Director Lars Romann Engel will once again helm the English-language production, which in previous years has been known to continue valiantly in torrential rain with seagulls squawking overhead before a backdrop of the castle made famous by ‘Hamlet’. Some big names have performed at Kronborg Castle and filling the king’s shoes on this occasion is Danish actor Casper Crump. Mike Sheridan is again supplying the music – atmospheric audio to perfectly suit the location and mood.

Metropolis festival

ongoing, ends Sep 30; all over Cph; free adm; metropolis.dk

If you happen to stumble across a happening this summer – usually a work of performance dance and art in a street setting – you’re most probably encountering Metropolis, a biennial festival, which this year has expanded massively to span May until September. Among the highlights worth seeking out are Compagnie XY’s daring acrobatics by the high-rises in Bellahøj (Aug 20-25).

Songs of Lear

Aug 18-19, 15:00; Kronborg Castle; 190-260kr; hamletscenen.dk ; in Polish with Eng/DK subtitles

This performance by 14 singers echoing the classic Shakespearean tragedy King Lear, and most particularly his “Blow, winds, and crack your cheeks! rage! blow!” speech on the moors at the advent of his madness, has been hailed as the musical equivalent of Edvard Munch’s ‘The Scream’.

Carmen

Sep 14-Feb 15; Operaen, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; kglteater.dk; 155-945kr; in French with DK subtitles

The sultry señorita is back – directly in fact from the Royal Opera House in London! Georges Bizet’s classic opera − full of steamy Spanish passion, eroticism, raucous stage scenes and familiar songs that will have you swaying on your haunches − was first performed in Paris in 1875 and it’s been wowing audiences ever since.

The Barber of Seville

Sep 21-Nov 21; Operaen, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; kglteater.dk; 155-945kr; in Italian with DK subtitles

Gioachino Rossini’s beloved 1816 opera ‘The Barber of Seville’ is based on the original story that was the prequel to the one that spawned ‘The Marriage of Figaro’. Reumert award-winning director Martin Lyngbo takes inspiration from classic silent movies to create a rich visual experience.

Hamlet Live

ongoing, ends Aug 31; Kronborg Castle, Helsingør; 145kr, under-18s free adm; kongeligeslotte.dk

Kronborg Castle’s immersive theatre production ‘Hamlet Live’ is back for a fourth successive year following popular and acclaimed performances since its debut in 2016. Visitors can walk through the castle and experience scenes played out in the actual places Shakespeare imagined them happening.

Open Air Marionette theatre

ongoing, ends Aug 18, twice daily, times vary, not Mon; Kongens Have, Cph K; marionetteatret.dk

This small theatre in King’s Garden hosts puppet shows throughout the summer. This year’s choice is a classic HC Andersen tale. Check the website for details.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Aug 28-Sep1; Tivoli Concert Hall, Cph K; 375-675kr; tivoli.dk

Since its foundation in 1958, this esteemed New York dance company has become a regular at Tivoli, mostly visiting biennially. Promising new creations never previously performed in Denmark, the young African-American modern dancers relish performing. Come and find out why their popularity continues to endure.

Harlequin the Cook

ongoing, ends Aug 31; Tivoli, Cph K; adm with entry to Tivoli; tivoli.dk

What is Harlequin the suitor cooking up in order to marry his sweetheart Columbine? Cassander, her father, unknowingly takes Harlequin on as a chef, but his faithful servant Pierrot exposes the lover, leaving him to resort to magic to win the day.

The Steadfast Tin Soldier

ongoing, ends Aug 18; Tivoli, Cph K; adm with entry to Tivoli; tivoli.dk

Tivoli’s fifth Hans Christian Andersen fairy-tale ballet, ‘The Steadfast Tin Soldier’, is the story of a one-legged tin soldier who loves a ballerina on the musical box next door. Immersed in a world of fantasy and adventure, audience members are sure to fall in love with this ballet.

An evening of Bournonville

Aug 15-Sep 18; Tivoli, Cph K; adm with entry to Tivoli; tivoli.dk

Each performance at the Pantomime Theatre features excerpts taken from three of August Bournonville’s choreographed works: a choice of Le Conservatoire, From Siberia to Moscow, Genzano and Napoli.

Harlequin the Mechanical Statue

ongoing, ends Sep 20; Tivoli, Cph K; adm with entry to Tivoli; tivoli.dk

Harlequin and his sweetheart Columbine have hatched a plan to fool her father into opening the door for their romance to blossom. But will his blundering servant Pierrot throw a spanner in the works?

Finding Tomorrow in Yesterday

ongoing, ends Sep 20; Tivoli, Cph K; adm with entry to Tivoli; tivoli.dk

A new ballet celebrating the best of Danish design that has nothing to do with the Beatles.

Cassander’s Marriage Bureau

ongoing, ends Sep 22; Tivoli, Cph K; adm with entry to Tivoli; tivoli.dk

Harlequin has gone to the dark side in order to obtain the hand of his sweetheart Columbine in marriage. He promises their first child to a woodland troll and then bids to rescue his son with the help of a good fairy. Meanwhile, Columbine’s father Cassander has entered the matchmaking business.

Harlequin Skeleton

ongoing, ends Sep 21; Tivoli, Cph K; adm with entry to Tivoli; tivoli.dk

Harlequin fakes his own death to win his bride whilst fooling her father Cassander and his clumsy servant Pierrot. But Columbine’s papa is packing a revolver, so Harlequin had better keep his wits about him.

Tivoli Summer Classic

ongoing, ends Sep 2; Tivoli, Cph K; tivoli.dk

Tivoli will this summer welcome a huge variety of classical music into its gardens. Among the star attractions are the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra and the Russian National Orchestra.