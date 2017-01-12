Autumn Art Listings: Nicely timed with ‘First Man’ coming out

The Moon

ongoing, ends Jan 20; louisiana.dk

Louisiana Museum celebrates the upcoming 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s ‘giant leap for mankind’ with an exciting exhibition focused on the fascination, importance and power of the Moon. More than 200 pieces are displayed that examine historical interpretations through to the present day. (WM)

Wade in the Water

ongoing, ends Oct 28; v1gallery.com

Devin Troy Strother’s latest solo exhibition uses painting, drawing, collage, assemblage and sculpture to explore the turbulent relationship between black people and water, beginning with the 16th-century Atlantic slave-trade journeys. (SM)

Homage to Per Kirkeby

ongoing, ends Oct 27; bjerggaard.com

A tribute to the life of Per Kirkeby, a great experimenter of the neo-expressionist style of painting, this exhibition covers the whole gallery, featuring large charcoal drawings, bronze models, silkscreens and watercolours. (SM)

Mi Ju: Within Blue

ongoing, ends Nov 10; gallerypoulsen.com

This exhibition by Mi Ju features an absolute boom of colouristic dimensions that exist in living organisms. Using psychedelic art, the South Korean artist brings narrative and intricacy into natural elements. (SM)

Written in Light

ongoing, ends Jan 2019; modernamuseet.se

This exhibition showcases Moderna Museet’s collection of the most prominent 19th century works of photography. It focuses on how the history of photography impacts contemporary photographic culture and shapes ‘vernacular photography’. (SM)

The Same Different

ongoing, ends March 3; modernamuseet.se

Rosemarie Trockel, an artist challenging societal standards and transforming the meaning of art, presents an exhibition featuring more than 40 pieces from 1988 to the present. The exhibition follows Trockel’s career as she tackles topics such as feminism, animal ethics and artistic processes. (WM)

Afterbeat

ongoing, ends Jan 13; Horsens Art Museum; v1gallery.com

Rose Eken’s first solo exhibition examines the cultural impact of rock music. She uses a variety of different mediums including oil, ceramics and embroidery to capture the aura of the topic. (WM)

Yokai Pandemonium

ongoing, ends Nov 10; formatartspace.dk

Knowledgeable of the visual culture of Japan, Danish artist Martin Askholm has created a series of woodcuttings and watercolours depicting yōkai, demons and ghosts as illustrated in the book ‘The Illustrated One Hundred Demons from the Present and the Past’ by Gazu Hyakki. (WM)

Song 1

ongoing, ends Jan 2019; cphco.org

Doug Aitken’s latest installation is a piece of video art centred around the jazz standard ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’. The hypotonic piece features Hollywood stars and singers offering their own interpretation. (SM)

One Two Three Swing!

ongoing, ends Dec 30; cphco.org

SUPERFLEX, the Danish artists’ collective, addresses social apathy in current society through their large-scale installation. Viewers are able to interact with the piece in the hope that they will then reflect on ideas of democracy and citizenship, empowering a more collaborative society. (WM)