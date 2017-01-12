 Ballet Review: A beginner’s mixed bag of confusion, tradition and excitement – The Post

Ballet Review: A beginner’s mixed bag of confusion, tradition and excitement

★★★★★☆

Flexed hands are characteristical of neo-classical ballet but to those who don’t know it looks like a lack of technique (photo: Henrik Sternberg)
October 24th, 2018 4:56 pm| by Laura Geigenberger
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Kongelige Teater’s website describes ‘Dans2Go’ as “ballet for everyone at an affordable price”: intended both as a taster for new audiences to demonstrate what choreography and dance can do, as well as a treat for lovers of dance.

Three pieces are performed by three different casts from the Royal Danish Ballet’s corps de ballet – two complete ballets, separated by a pas de deux – covering the broadest possible spectrum, from classical and neo-classical ballet to contemporary dance.

Each section is introduced by brief films of featured dancers.

Shaky start for the classic
Kylián’s neo-classical ‘Symphony’, famous for its simple and picturesque accompaniment to Igor Stravinsky’s biblically-inspired choral music, appeared to confused some audience members.

Obviously, when thinking about ballet, the classical version, the oldest and most formal of all ballet styles, comes to mind, which is why newcomers to ballet naturally expect graceful, flowing movements, pointe work, symmetry and a clear narrative.

However, while there are similarities between the three main styles – classical, neoclassical and contemporary – they differ greatly in terms of the performance and technical aspects.

Neo-classical ballet, introduced in the 20th century, is far less rigid than classical ballet, using flexed hands, turned-in legs, off-centred positions and asymmetry, as well as stripping it of its detailed narrative and heavy theatrical setting.

During the Danish Royal Ballet’s first performance, some spectators thus seemed confused, maybe even a bit disappointed, by this intentionally conveyed off-balance feel and by what seemed to be a lack of proper technique, flexibility and effortlessness in the dancers’ first performance of the evening. The curtain fell to a rather cautious applause.

Pas de deux as mood-raiser
Up next, Emma Riis-Kofoed’s ‘on-point’ pointe work and Jón Axel Fransson’s incredible height in his grand jetés immediately and noticeable lifted the mood again.

Their ‘Dvořák Pas de Deux’ – a pas de deux is a dance duet and characteristic of classical ballet – by the biggest Danish choreographer of the 20th century, Harald Lander, embodied the charm and beauty of technical, classical ballet – much to the delight of audience.

READ ALSO: Ballet Review: Worthy of its place alongside other classic Swan Lake renditions

Standing ovation for sugar-loving daddies
The break before the closing performance functioned as a caesura both literally and figuratively. Every single aspect of ‘My Daddy Loves Sugar’, a heavy, dark contemporary piece by Danish Royal Ballet company member Oliver Starpov, held everyone in awe.

Simple yet truly breathtaking was the set: white neon-lights framing the black stage and an illuminated glass coffin hung from the ceiling. Both the staging and synthesiser-heavy music were strongly reminiscent of the dystopic, futuristic film ‘Tron’, which stood in direct contrast to the theatre’s interior.

The dance is centred around the human mind, with two main dancers embodying the fight between the seemingly perfect outer shell and an interior filled with dark thoughts, while being constantly surrounded by a group of black shadows.

A furthermore perfect combination of body movements, fluidity and the raw muscle of the entirely male cast, the piece had each member of the audience on the edge of their seats from the very beginning, and they rewarded the dancers with a standing ovation even shouts of ‘Bravo’ at the end. – deservedly so.

Dans2Go


Det Kongelige Teater Gamle Scene, Cph K; October 25-May 18; 200- 260kr; kglteater.dk

 

Related News



Latest News

Culture
News in Digest: Who knew Danish baking was so fecking tough?
Activities
Ballet Review: A beginner’s mixed bag of confusion, tradition and excitement
Activities
Best seen in (That Theatre) company
Activities
In Denmark, October fest means the blues

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved