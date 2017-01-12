Bringing the richness of their cultures, with stories to match

Mark your calendars: the Refugee Food Festival is coming to Copenhagen for the first time from June 20-24.

“This festival is filled with good energy, and we are really happy to bring it to Denmark for the first time,” enthused the festival’s project manager Nima Tisdall.

“It is great to witness the chemistry that arises between the chefs and the restaurants when they gather for food.”

From Chiang Mai to Casablanca

Taking place simultaneously in 15 cities around the world, the Refugee Food Festival invites diners to show their solidarity with refugees by sampling the cuisines of refugee chefs.

This week, five restaurants in Copenhagen will invite refugee chefs to collaborate on menus that represent the chefs’ cultural backgrounds.

Diners can experience à la carte dishes from Syria, Morocco, and Thailand.

World Restaurant Award winner

Recently named the ‘Event of the Year 2019’ at the prestigious World Restaurant Awards, the Refugee Food Festival has become a major culinary event. The festival was founded by the French organisation Food Sweet Food.

In Copenhagen, the project is organised by Tisdall and volunteers from Crossing Borders and other local organisations, such as Trampolinehuset.

See below for details about the venues and cuisines.