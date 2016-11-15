Celine Dion to kick off new tour in Copenhagen

Following seven years of performing her ‘Celine’ residency show in Las Vegas, Canadian singer Celine Dion has announced her triumphant return to the world stage, with Copenhagen featuring as the opening act.

The concert will be held at the new the Royal Arena on June 15th and the tickets will be on sale at ticketmaster.dk on February 3rd at 10:00.

Mayer in May

Aside from Dion, Royal Arena has also unveiled it will host US singer/songwriter John Mayer in the future.

Mayer will play in the Royal Arena on May 9 as part of his ‘Search for Everything World Tour’, but first he’ll be stringing up his guitar for a show at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning on May 5.

Tickets go on sale on February 6 at 10:00 on ticketmaster.dk and livenation.dk, with prices ranging from 365-655 kroner.

Tribe on Roskilde quest

Roskilde Festival has also been working on its line-up for this summer and it has managed to add 29 new gigs, including the hip hop legends A Tribe Called Quest and Kiwi singer/songwriter Lorde.

A Tribe Called Quest has been going strong for nearly 30 years and visits Roskilde Festival as part of its farewell tour. Lorde, led by Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, will be in Denmark for the first time.

The up-start feminist rapper Princess Nokia, known for her individualism, has also been unveiled as an act at the festival this summer. Tickets can be bought at billeto.dk

The Prodigy

NorthSide Festival 2017 in Aarhus will be the stage for the legendary English electronic band, The Prodigy, known for pioneering the big beat music genre. The Prodigy will be performing on June 10th with tickets being available at billetlugen.dk.

David Bowie

‘David Bowie: The Last Five Years’, will be the centrepiece of the evening at the Film Festival CPH: DOX on February 17 at the Bremen Theatre. The portrait illuminates the life of the English singer, actor and composer and contains never before seen material and an exclusive insight into the final days of the artist.

The entire evening will be dedicated to Bowie and will be presented by the director himself, Francis Whately. Tickets can be bought at billeto.dk

A Royal affair

The new Royal Arena, which Crown Prince Frederik officially opened over the weekend, has wasted no time in asserting itself on the gig scene.

Check out some images of the official opening below (All photos by Hasse Ferrold).



