Christmas Events: Paul Potts, Philharmonic plays Bach, and party like it’s 1922

Paul Potts

Dec 19-20, 20:00; Bellevue Teatret, Strandvejen 451, Hellerup; 430kr, bellevueteatret.dk

World-famous British tenor Paul Potts is visiting Bellevue for two nights. Yes, the view is good!

Foodsharing Xmas Edition

Dec 24, 12:00-14:00; Osramhuset, Valhalsgade 4, Cph N; free adm

Sharing is caring and Foodsharing Copenhagen knows how to do that best and unconditionally! For the fourth consecutive year, it is sharing food at Christmas time – this time approximately 400 tonnes that was going to waste. So what’s stopping you: pack some bags and come and pick up free rescued food and distribute it to your friends, family and the less fortunate members of society. (VG)

Christmas Ballet Show

Dec 20, 17:00; Universal Dance School, Nørre Allé 51, Cph N; 50kr, pay via MobilePlay

It wouldn’t be Christmas without some classical dancing. Students past and present at Universal Dance, a Russian ballet school, present variations on a line-up of world-famous ballets, including The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, La Bayadere, Don Quixote, Sleeping Beauty and Corsair. (VG)

Bach’s Christmas Oratorio

Dec 20, 19:30-21:00; Copenhagen Cathedral, Nørregade 8, Cph K; 80-375kr, copenhagenphil.billetten.dk

Copenhagen Philharmonic joins Copenhagen’s Boy Choir to inject us all with the perfect Christmas mood. Rejoice as cheering choruses, serious hymns, and beautiful and gripping arias are merged in Bach’s melody, as we relive the story of the birth of Jesus. (RM)

Creative workshop

Dec 19, 19:00; KraftWerket, Valgårdsvej 2; Valby; 150kr, place2book.com

Learn how to make classic gift cards: from painting ‘blomsterkrans’ to mastering calligraphy.

Heart Rock at Drop Inn

Jan 11, 22:00; Drop Inn, Rådhuspladsen; 60kr, place2book.com

Heart Rock plays everything from AC/DC and Kim Larsen to recent artists such as Avicii and Adam Lambert. (VG)

Globe Pub Quiz

Dec 19, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr each; five PT

The Globe winners get 1,000 kroner, and who knows what else might be in the pot for their Christmas edition.

Party like Gatsby

Dec 31, 21:00; Vega, Enghavevej 40, Cph V; 345kr, partylikegatsby.eu

Jay Gatsby invites you to a lavish affair that will take you into the secret world of prohibition for one night only. (RM)

Xmas Rockabilly

Dec 20, 19:00; Kennedy’s Irish Bar, Gammel Kongvej 23, Cph V; free adm

Kennedy’s, the authentic Irish pub at the Vesterbro end of the Lakes, are pulling out all the stops for their rockabilly night.

Moët x Petri’sTea Wonderland

ends Dec 21, daily 14:00-17:00; St Petri Restaurant; Krystalgade 22, Cph K; 325kr, dinnerbooking.com

Be seduced by hot cups of tea, small delicate sandwiches, butter scones and jam, French macarons, and a glass of Moët. (VG)

Croquis & champagne

Dec 20, 18:00-20:00; Kester Thomas, Studiestræde 9, Cph K; 349kr, billetto.dk

Try nude drawing accompanied by a glass of champagne at this ARTNSIPS event at an exclusive cocktail bar. (RM)

Coca-Cola Xmas truck visit

Dec 20, 13:00-19:00; Englandsvej 28, Cph S; free adm

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck is on the way to Kvickly Sundby with Santa on board! Get your photo taken and check out the life-sized snow globe. (RM)

Ballet de Luxe

Jan 12-April 4; Kongens Nytorv 9, Cph K; 105-655kr, kgl.dk

Whether you are a true ballet aficionado who has seen almost everything, or a curious beginner with healthy enthusiasm, you can relax and look forward to this ballet. In what was one of George Balanchine’s last works, the choreography pushes the ballerinas to the limits of their physical abilities. (RM)