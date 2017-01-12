 Come on Cary, the stage could be yours at the CTC Fringe Festival! – The Post

Come on Cary, the stage could be yours at the CTC Fringe Festival!

Test your acting skills with the Copenhagen Theatre Circle

The CTC’s last feature length play was the pantomime ‘Pantostein’, which concluded its run in February (photo: Marco Zamarin)
March 21st, 2017 6:07 pm| by Claudia Maier
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Have you have ever wondered whether you have what it takes, or if you are Cary Grant reincarnated?

The Copenhagen Theatre Circle, an amateur theatrical society that stages performances in English, is inviting the talented citizens of Copenhagen to audition for its next CTC Fringe Festival, an annual event that gives the capital’s audiences the chance to watch around ten short plays spread over three days.



Right now, the line-up hasn’t been decided, but the CTC just wants to assess who’s out there. Auditioners are accordingly invited to prepare a one to two-minute monologue to perform and a song to sing. Your day of reckoning is either on March 25 and 26 at TeaterHUSET (Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K) from 13:00-16:00. Reserve a time by emailing ctcfringe@ctcircle.dk.

Looking for the next Spielberg too 
The CTC would also like to hear from directors or playwrights interested in staging their work at the festival at Krudttønden theatre from May 11-13. However, the deadline was March 19, so you better get your skates on.

As well as putting on performances – on average, the CTC puts on two plays and one pantomime every year – the theatre group also organises poetry nights, play readings, improv workshops and talent nights.

Above everything, the society is committed to stimulating “interest in the various aspects of the theatre and in the art of acting through the organisation of workshops and other relevant activities”.

Find out more information here.

 

Related News



Latest News

Business
The Danish chef making things ‘appen on the global social dining scene
Activities
Come on Cary, the stage could be yours at the CTC Fringe Festival!
Denmark
Beet it Denmark! Soon you can have an organic sweet tooth
Activities
Opera Review: Where art comes to life in invigorating fashion

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved