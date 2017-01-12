Come on Cary, the stage could be yours at the CTC Fringe Festival!

Have you have ever wondered whether you have what it takes, or if you are Cary Grant reincarnated?
The Copenhagen Theatre Circle, an amateur theatrical society that stages performances in English, is inviting the talented citizens of Copenhagen to audition for its next CTC Fringe Festival, an annual event that gives the capital’s audiences the chance to watch around ten short plays spread over three days.
Right now, the line-up hasn’t been decided, but the CTC just wants to assess who’s out there. Auditioners are accordingly invited to prepare a one to two-minute monologue to perform and a song to sing. Your day of reckoning is either on March 25 and 26 at TeaterHUSET (Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K) from 13:00-16:00. Reserve a time by emailing ctcfringe@ctcircle.dk.
Looking for the next Spielberg too
The CTC would also like to hear from directors or playwrights interested in staging their work at the festival at Krudttønden theatre from May 11-13. However, the deadline was March 19, so you better get your skates on.
As well as putting on performances – on average, the CTC puts on two plays and one pantomime every year – the theatre group also organises poetry nights, play readings, improv workshops and talent nights.
Above everything, the society is committed to stimulating “interest in the various aspects of the theatre and in the art of acting through the organisation of workshops and other relevant activities”.
