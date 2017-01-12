Coming up Soon: Improving your inner-knowledge, improv and IT skills

Join other English-speaking expats for a relaxing stråla yoga class. There is no better way to prepare for the weekend than this calming experience (Oct 26 & Nov 2, 09:15-10:30; Absalon Church, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; 50kr)

Take a stab at improv amongst performers of all skill levels at Studenterhuset. You will improve your communication, creativity and, of course, have a great time (Oct 23 & 30, 18:00-20:00; Købmagergade 52, Cph K; free adm)

Want to improve your photography and your network in Copenhagen? This meetup will let you into the secrets of getting killer pictures in the beautiful city whilst enjoying quality coffee (Nov 3, 11:30-14:30; Café Katz Frederiksholms Kanal 1, Cph K; free adm)

Danskbureauet is offering expats living in Copenhagen another one-hour free Danish lesson to give them a taste of what they can offer (Nov 6, 11:00-12:00; Copenhagen International House, Glydenløvesgade 11, Cph K; free adm; ihcph.kk.dk)

Explore the world of the Bjarke Ingels Group at the ‘BIG ART’ exhibition. They have transformed a wing of the renowned art hall and dedicated it to collaborative works from many significant figures in the contemporary art world (Oct 21-Nov 13, 12:00-20:00; Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Cph K; 90kr)

This flea market will help you prepare for the winter. With woollens galore, it’s stacked with essentials (Nov 4, 11:00-16:00; Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52, Cph K; free adm)

Are you a future IT genius? Start your coding journey with this beginner’s workshop in React at ScrollBar. Food and drink is laid on (Nov 1, 16:00-20:00; Rued Langgaards Vej 7, Cph S; free adm)

Byens Bedste winner Improv Comedy CPH again presents ‘Murder of Crows’, a night of comedy inspired by film noir (Oct 26 & Nov 2, 20:00; Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 100kr)