Coming up Soon: A February to fill you with food, films and fun

Lean how to make Japanese food in this fun-filled class hosted by vegetarian chef Emi. Choose between the classes on Omurice (omlettes) and Katsu curry and then hang out afterwards and drink green tea (Feb 9, 13:00-15:00 & 17:00-19:00; Vesterbrogade 20, Cph V; 200kr)

Learn about healthy and sustainable climate-friendly diets at the ‘Transforming Global Food Systems Under Climate Change: Achieving Zero Emissions’ event. Registration is required via Eventbrite (Feb 25, 10:00-16:30; Festsalen, University of Copenhagen; Nørregade 10, Cph K; free adm)

The Copenhagen Theatre Circle invites all-comers to a play reading where there are lots of different roles up for grabs. Test your versatility and meet new people – people are free to come and listen if they want (Feb 17, 18:30-21:00; The Globe, Nørregade 45, Cph K; free adm)

Science & Cocktails is back with the ‘The Science of Laughter’. Why do we laugh? Which animals laugh? What does laughter mean? How do our brains respond to laughter? (Feb 8, 18:30-23:55; Den Grå Hal; Refshalevej 2; Christiania; Cph K; 120kr, billetto.dk)

For some bizarre reason the Cinemateket fortnightly fixture ‘Danish Films in English’ is showing two mostly English-language films: ‘Breaking the Waves’ (1996) and ‘Cutterhead’ (2019) (Feb 9 & 23, 14:15; Gothersgade 55, Cph K; 80kr; dfi.dk)

Culture Østerbro Network is again hosting its International Film Club, this time presenting the romantic French drama about love and death, Amour (2012), a Palme D’or and Oscar winner directed by Michael Haneke. The movie is screened with English subtitles (Feb 13, 19:00-21:00; Østerbro Bibliotek, Dag Hammarskjölds Allé 19, Cph Ø; free adm, billetto.dk)

Husets Biograf is presenting the Night Terrors Film Festival for the fifth year in a row with selected European and American horror films ((Feb 7, 19:00- 23:00; Husets Biograf, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K; 50kr; huset-kbh.dk – reservations via via husetsbio.reservation@mail.dk)

Enjoy a hand-picked selection of animated short films from all over the world courtesy of a collaboration between Kunsthal Charlottenborg and the VOID International Animation Film Festival, which ends this Saturday (Feb 11-23, 12:00; Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Nyhavn 2, Cph K; kunsthalcharlottenborg.dk, voidfilmfestival.com)

Want to try something new and push the boundaries in an entertaining way? Enjoy a free intro improv workshop at Improv Comedy Copenhagen. Run through some basic exercises and learn about the fundamentals of improv from the experienced teachers (Feb 9, 15:00-17:00; ICC Theatre, Frederikholms Kanal 2, Cph K; free adm)

Food sharing Copenhagen and One Bowl are coming together to offer a plant-based, vegan-friendly dinner using surplus food in the spirit of raising awareness and fighting food waste. All you have to do come with a friend, enjoy the chef’s creations and pay as you feel (Feb 23, 18:00 -21:00; One Bowl, Borups Alle 205, Cph NV; pay as you feel)

Try veggies cooked in a way you have never tasted before. Globalhagen Kitchen and Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke are prepare the table for a family-style dinner with delicious food, cold drinks and a cosy atmosphere in a sustainable and embracing establishment (Feb 19 & 21, 18:00-20:30; Globalhagen Kitchen, Fælledvej 12, Cph N; 85kr)