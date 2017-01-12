Coming up Soon at About Town: Shakespeare’s most heinous villain

He may be British, but the Danes have a special affinity for Shakespeare – not least due to the setting of ‘Hamlet’ at Kronborg Castle. For over a century, the annual Shakespeare Festival (August 1-23) at the castle has featured Shakespearean performances by companies from all over the world, starring some of the all-time greats. While Copenhagen’s finest – including Ian Burns and Benjamin Stender – are on show in the castle’s immersive theatre production ‘Hamlet Live’ (ongoing until August 31), which is back for a fourth successive year with scenes played out in the actual places that the Bard imagined them happening

Every year the Golden Days Festival (September 8-23) takes us on an exploration through history, and this year’s focus is the fall of the Berlin Wall, 30 years after it came down. If fun by the city waters is more your thing, you can’t go wrong with the Copenhagen Harbour Festival (August 24-26), which offers activities, games, music, dancing and water sports galore. Finally, combining both is the Malmö Festival (August 9-16), an event that fittingly bridges music, art, food and culture to reflect the essence of the city. With over 1.4 million visitors a year, it is the largest culture festival in Scandinavia

The Frederikssund Viking Village is putting on its annual Viking Games (ongoing, ends July 14) to once again give visitors a glimpse of life during the Viking Age. The games, which will include a theatrical performance recreating the culture, traditions and history of the Vikings, have since their debut in 1952 proved popular with all ages

The summertime jazz festival is returning, bringing nine days of music and events. Embracing hundreds of venues, the Copenhagen Jazz Festival (ongoing, ends July 14) is celebrating its 40th edition and has long held the distinction of being one of Europe’s most reputable jazz festivals. Meanwhile, the nearby Valby Summer Jazz will run concurrently

Let classical music provide the perfect soundtrack to your stroll through the classy city centre this summer. Enjoy classical and modern compositions at the Copenhagen Summer Festival (July 28-August 8), showcase the most exciting young talents on the classical scene today

The Copenhagen Opera Festival (August 1-10) will again be spreading world-class arias across the streets, canals, transport routes and buildings of the city. Once again the organisers have put together a line-up consisting of both established and new opera acts