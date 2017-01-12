Coming Up Soon: Bill Clinton coming to Copenhagen

Former US President Bill Clinton is among the speakers at a conference about leadership that is aimed at top-level management, which is organised by Presidents Institute (April 17, 12:00-21:00; Comwell Conference Center Copenhagen, Center Boulevard 5, Cph S)

Get flexible with free yoga classes! Power Yoga Copenhagen – the name says it all. PYC is conveniently located in Christianshavn, close to the Metro. Classes taught in English. All are welcome (even those who can’t touch their toes). The first month is free! (most days; Strandgade 36D, 2 sal, Christianshavn; poweryogacopenhagen.dk)

A rare chance to see an English-language musical, which is an Easter treat to boot. Teatret Gorgerne wowed all-comers when they last staged ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ (March 30 & 31, 19:30; Købnerkirken, Shetlandsgade 6, Cph S; 150kr, billetto.dk)

Learn about data and privacy protection at this Science & Cocktails event from Yves-Alexandre de Montjoye of Imperial College London. Discussion is followed by music and cocktails (April 10, 20:00; Fabriksområdet, Cph K; free adm)

Learn about various leisure activities and upcoming events and network with other international citizens (April 5, 17:00-18:30; Huset-KBH, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K; sign up via ihcph.kk.dk; free adm)

A yoga workshop series in four parts, timed with the moon phases, with science-based theory and nutrition information (April 4, 19:00; sign up via SMS at 2014 9683; free adm)

Enjoy a night of laughter with the English Comedy Night featuring comedians from Scotland and New Zealand (April 12; Downtown Dubliner, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 120kr)