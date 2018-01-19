Coming up Soon: Burns Night, Burnsey’s debate and book clubs

The St Andrew Society is celebrating Burns Night with a supper that includes Scotch Broth, addressed haggis and whiskey (Jan 27, 18:00; Cirkel-Ordenen, Falkoner Alle 96, Frederiksberg; 475kr for non-members, st.andrew.society.dk@gmail.com)

Take part in a debate about the ethics of cloning an hour before the premiere of Caryl Churchill’s ‘A Number’ on February 21, a new play from That Theatre starring Ian Burns as the father of a son who has been cloned twice. Consider the question ‘Who am I? What makes me, me? Am I unique?’ in the company of University of Copenhagen professors Joshua M Brickman and Mickey Gjerris, Marmorkirken vicar Pia Søltoft and moderator Mike Young (Feb 21, 19:00-20:00; Krudttønden, Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø; free adm with ticket to the play)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a menu curated by Madkastellet at the museum’s Egmont Hall. Niels Lan Doky’s band will make it a night to remember with music by Nat King Cole (National Museum, Ny Vestergade 10, Cph K; Feb 14, 19:30; 1,295kr)

Enjoy English-language comedy presented by CPH POST columnist Adrian Mackinder. The February edition of Copenhagen’s English Comedy Nights includes Irish standup Sean McLoughlin (Feb 8, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 110kr, 190kr for two, billetto.dk)

The CTC’s Open Stage event welcomes all-comers to perform on stage, whether it’s drama, poetry, storytelling, singing, dancing, magic – but no gaming! Nobody wants to watch you play Counter Strike (Feb 16, 19:00; Café Cadeau, HC Ørsteds Vej 28, Frederiksberg; free adm)

There are currently four English-language book clubs being run via the Books & Company platform, with meetings on the second and last Tuesday of the month, and the first and fourth Monday (Books & Company, Hellerup; register via erika@booksandcompany.dk)