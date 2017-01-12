Coming up Soon: Calling all-comers to Christianshavn, Churchillparken and the CSR rugby pitches

Christianshavn turning 400

Aug 17-19; c400.dk

To mark the 400th birthday of the Copenhagen city centre neighbourhood, the locals are celebrating their diverse culture with three days of concerts, choir singing, debates, city walks, crafts, activities and communal dining.

Quality Street

Sep 20-22 & 27-29; Teaterhuset Bastionen, Norra Vallgatan 28, Malmö; playmatetheatremalmo.co

Playmate Theatre Malmö presents storytelling from the likes of Harold Pinter, Roald Dahl, Willy Russell and Christopher Durang. With Vanessa Poole in the cast, and Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen directing, it’s worth the trip!

Tug of War: Battle of the Bars

Aug 26 from 12:00; CSR Rugby Pitches, Arsenalvej 2 near Holmen, Cph K; 200kr per team

It’s not too late to enter a team – call Paul at 9197 2001 – or simply stroll down and watch the teams sweat it out as they try to pull one another over the line, as you enjoy beer and a BBQ. All funds go to the Danish Cancer Society.

St Albans Church Fete

Aug 25, 10:00-17:00; Churchillparken, Cph K; free adm

This year’s affair includes all the regulars: brilliant bargains at the mostly English-language bookstore, homemade Anglo goodies, cream teas, burgers and bric-a-brac, a bouncy castle and the Jane Austen dancers.

Day at the Races

Aug 23 & Sep 2, from 12:00; Klampenborg Galopbane, Klampenborgvej 52; 60kr; galopbane.dk

Enjoy the fun and competitive spirit of Klampenborg Racetrack. Enjoy a flutter or two, listen to music and enjoy some great food and racing at the track.

Queers

Aug 17-25; Galathea Kroen, Rådhusstræde 9, Cph K; tickets via scenen.dk or this link

Leftfield Theatre presents ‘Queers’, a 2017 British play charting a century of LGBT history. The play is set in a pub, so theatre-goers will sit down with a ploughman’s right in the middle of the action.

Swoop Freestyle World Champs

Aug 24-25; Dronning Louises Bro, Cph N; free adm

The Copenhagen Lakes will once again serve as the setting for this freestyle parachuting competition. Competitors from around the world will fly in and show off their skills to prove who is the best in the world.