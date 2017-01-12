 Coming up Soon: Calling all poets, polygots and Picasso wannabes – The Post

Coming up Soon: Calling all poets, polygots and Picasso wannabes

Channel your inner Picasso (Nathan Laurell / flickr)
March 15th, 2019 10:16 am| by Virginia Pedani
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Enjoy the company of artists and channel your inner-Picasso. End the session with a brush in one hand and a glass of wine in the other (Fridays 17:00-19:00; Absalon church, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; 70kr, billetto.dk)

Learn everything you need to know about the Danish tax system at this English-language briefing (March 27, 17:00-19:00; International House CPH, Gyldenlovesgade 11, Cph V; limited numbers; ihcph.kk.dk)

For international parents, childcare can be a minefield, but help is at hand from this handy English-language briefing, where kids are also welcome (March 21, 16:30-18:30; International House CPH, Gyldenlovesgade 11, Cph V; free adm; ihcph.kk.dk)

Attend a symposium where ethnographers will reflect upon and explore questions about the massive datafication of our everyday life (March 21 & 22; Rued Langgaardsvej 7, Cph S; free adm – registration required; antech.aau.dk

Poets, storytellers, stand-up comedians – all are welcome at the Copenhagen Theatre Circle’s Open Stage event (March 22, 19:00-21:30; Café Cadeau, HC Ørsteds Vej 28, Frederiksberg; free adm; ctcircle.dk)

Nørrebro wine store Rødder & Vin is celebrating its fifth birthday. People will be dancing in the street … to the ‘Singing in the Rain’ tune, probably (March 15, 14:00-23:00; Ravnsborggade 8, Cph N)

Practise a multitude of languages at this regular Studenterhuset event (March 23 and every second Sat, 15:30; Studenterhuset, Kobmagergade 52, Cph K; free adm; studenterhuset.com)

Test your Danish skills at this fortnightly language summit (March 19 and every second Tue, 12:00; International House CPH, Gyldenlovesgade 11; free adm; ihcph.kk.dk)

Attend a debate on the cultural and technical consequences of being increasingly tracked and analysed (March 15, 17:00-19:00; Blågårdsgade 19, Cph K; meetup.com)



Latest News

Activities
Late-March Events: Set your clocks for DOX
Business
Copenhagen Airport expansion to free up room for 40 million passengers
Activities
Late-March Performance: The gowns are back in town as thin Lizzy gets the Ken Follett history treatment
Activities
Late-March Art: Top of the totem poll

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved