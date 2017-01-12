Coming up Soon: Calling all poets, polygots and Picasso wannabes

Enjoy the company of artists and channel your inner-Picasso. End the session with a brush in one hand and a glass of wine in the other (Fridays 17:00-19:00; Absalon church, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; 70kr, billetto.dk)

Learn everything you need to know about the Danish tax system at this English-language briefing (March 27, 17:00-19:00; International House CPH, Gyldenlovesgade 11, Cph V; limited numbers; ihcph.kk.dk)

For international parents, childcare can be a minefield, but help is at hand from this handy English-language briefing, where kids are also welcome (March 21, 16:30-18:30; International House CPH, Gyldenlovesgade 11, Cph V; free adm; ihcph.kk.dk)

Attend a symposium where ethnographers will reflect upon and explore questions about the massive datafication of our everyday life (March 21 & 22; Rued Langgaardsvej 7, Cph S; free adm – registration required; antech.aau.dk

Poets, storytellers, stand-up comedians – all are welcome at the Copenhagen Theatre Circle’s Open Stage event (March 22, 19:00-21:30; Café Cadeau, HC Ørsteds Vej 28, Frederiksberg; free adm; ctcircle.dk)

Nørrebro wine store Rødder & Vin is celebrating its fifth birthday. People will be dancing in the street … to the ‘Singing in the Rain’ tune, probably (March 15, 14:00-23:00; Ravnsborggade 8, Cph N)

Practise a multitude of languages at this regular Studenterhuset event (March 23 and every second Sat, 15:30; Studenterhuset, Kobmagergade 52, Cph K; free adm; studenterhuset.com)

Test your Danish skills at this fortnightly language summit (March 19 and every second Tue, 12:00; International House CPH, Gyldenlovesgade 11; free adm; ihcph.kk.dk)

Attend a debate on the cultural and technical consequences of being increasingly tracked and analysed (March 15, 17:00-19:00; Blågårdsgade 19, Cph K; meetup.com)