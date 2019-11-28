Coming up Soon: Christmas carols, colourful kimonos and comedy cocktails!

DMI has said it won’t be a ‘White Christmas’ this year. But dreams can come true … if we shake a snow globe, so why not come to Absalon and make your very own for someone you love! Absalon will provide jam jars, but if you want something special, bring a nice glass (Dec 8, 11:00-15:00; Absalon, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; 30kr)

Adam Fields (UK), Michael Jäger (Germany) & Neil Robinson (Canada) are promising an unforgettable night out with Adrian Mackinder as compere (Dec 5, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14; 110-130kr, billetto.dk)

Create and decorate your own kimono at this workshop, and in the process learn about repair, upcycling, and creating a sustainable wardrobe. Tools and guidelines will be provided – all you need to bring is the willingness to fashion a revolution! (Dec 1,10:00-16:00; FOF København, Humletorvet 27, 1 Sal, Cph K; 100kr, fof.dk)

Michale Clante Bendixen is giving a lecture on the Danish asylum system. During the lecture, she explains the different phases of the Danish asylum system, how asylum claims are being assessed, how many people arrive in Denmark, and who is accepted or rejected (Dec 6, 16:00-18:00; Trampolinhuset, Thoravej 7, Cph N; free adm; trampolinehouse.dk)

The end of the semester is here! Saying goodbye is a hard thing for everyone, but an unforgettable night will ease the pain. Hurry up as the event usually gets sold out quite quickly! (Dec 10, 22:00-04:00; Natcaféen, Gothersgade 13, Cph K; 120kr, tickettalior.com)

Your favourite things will be put together in one memorable evening full of laughter. First up, the comedy! Watch a hilarious improvised show in English! And then drink the cocktails included in your ticket price (Dec 6, 20:00-21:30; Frederiksholms Kanal 2, Cph K; 175kr, improvcomedy.eu)

Experience some British Christmas spirit at a church and sign Christmas carols together. And then enjoy a glass of punch (Dec 6, 20:00-21:00; Natkirken på Strøget, Niels Hemmingsens Gade 5, Cph K; free adm, helligaandskirken)