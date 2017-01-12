 Coming up Soon: Christmas Coziness, Copenhagen Comedians and the Circle’s Calling – The Post

Coming up Soon: Christmas Coziness, Copenhagen Comedians and the Circle’s Calling

The CTC is casting its new play
December 1st, 2018 5:37 am| by Ben Hamilton
Audition for a role in an American version of the JB Priestly play ‘An Inspector Calls’, the Copenhagen Theatre Circle’s spring production (April 3-13). Prepare a monologue lasting no longer than three minutes in an American accent (Dec 3-9; register via ctcircle.dk)

Food is a medium through which to get closer to culture. Learn how to make Danish smørrebrød, the Danish open sandwich that is perfect for lunches, dinners and midnight snacks (Herluf Trolles Gade 9, Cph K; Dec 5; 09:00-13:00; 895kr, cphcookingclass.com)

Copenhagen Photographers (info@copenhagen-photographers.com) is reaching out to Brits in Copenhagen who want to share their Brexit stories. Meanwhile, Leftfield theatre group (leftfield-theatrecph@gmail.com) is seeking directors, actors and a backstage crew for its spring 2019 production

Attend the launch party for ‘Middle Distance’, the latest novel from Heather Gartside, a British artist based in Denmark. The party includes an exhibition of spooky images used in the novel (Dec 3, 16:00; Trommen, Bibliotekstorvet 1, Hørsholm)

Celebrate the Xmas spirit at the International House CPH event ‘Christmas Coziness’ with other like-minded people. Learn to make Danish decorations and embrace hygge (Gyldenløvesgade 11, Cph K; Dec 2, 14:00-16:00; free adm, registration required)

Laugh your hearts out with British comics David Ward, Justin Panks and Adrian Mackinder at the Copenhagen English Comedy Night (New Dubliner, Ny Østergade 14; Nov 15, 20:00; 110kr, billetto.dk)

Celebrate the second book release from author Mai Knauer, ‘Kitchen Tales’. Learn about foods that will delight your palate (Books & Company, Sofievej 1, Hellerup; Dec 5, 17.00-19.00; free adm)

Sample different roasts of coffee in this class where you can learn more about the drink that keeps half the world running! (ROAST Coffee, Vestmannagade 4, Cph S; Dec 7, 17:30-19:00; 150kr)

Join a book club for internationals interested in reading and discussing Danish works translated into English (Dec 5, 19:00; Østerbro Bibliotek, Dag Hammarskjölds Allé 19, Cph Ø)

Relax and rejuvenate with other English-speaking people at this Strala Yoga session (Sønder Blvd. 73, Cph V; Dec 5, 14, 21 & 28; 09:15-10:30; 50kr)

Attend the ‘Murder of Crows’ film noir improvised show! (ICC Theatre, Frederiksholm Kanal 2 Cph K; Nov 30 & Dec 7; 19.30; 100-125kr; improvcomedy.eu)

Test your versatility as an actor at this CTC play reading (The Globe, Nørregade 45 ,Cph K; Dec 17; 18:30-21:00; free adm)



