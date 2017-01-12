 Coming up Soon: Comedy, cocktails, Cuban rhythms and claimants to the Iron Throne – The Post

Another top line-up this May
May 2nd, 2019 11:53 am| by Paul McNamara

Laugh yourself silly at English Comedy Nights, where the line-up includes Irish comic Ger Staunton and British stand-up Kelsey de Almeida (May 7, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 110kr, 190kr for two, billetto.dk)

Enjoy a hilarious show of improvised comedy – and included in your ticket cost is one signature cocktail. The bar is open until 02:00 (May 3 & 10, 20:00-21:30; Copenhagen Improv, Frederiksholms Kanal 2, Cph K; 150kr; improvcomedy.eu)

The legendary English rock band Procol Harum are giving a concert. Enjoy hits such as ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’ …, what, they had more than one? (May 5, 18:00-22:00; Docken, Færgehavnsvej 35; 495kr; cityconcerts.dk)

The fourth and fifth episodes of the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ are served with free popcorn. Will Danny manage to take care of business and claim the iron throne? (May 6 & 13, 19:00 – 21:00; Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52; free adm)

Havana Nights offers a night of passion dedicated to salsa and bachata in the city centre just in front of Tivoli. Happy hour on mojitos from 19:30 to 21:00: buy one get one free (May 9 & 16, 20:00-01:00; The Old Irish Pub, Vesterbrogade 2D, Cph K; 60kr)

Culture Østerbro Network invites you to a screening of the Oscar-nominated ‘Manchester by the Sea’ (May 9, 19:00-21:00; Østerbro Bibliotek, Dag Hammarskjolds Alle 19; free adm)



