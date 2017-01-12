Coming Up Soon: Crochet tuition, ceramics and Carlsberg treasure hunts

This lecture that will guide you through the mysteries of desire, offering knowledge and advice to help you tranform you secret desires into a source of happiness (April 12, 19:45-21:45; Natha Yoga Center, Nordre Fasanvej 230A Plads, Cph N; 150kr)

Starting on April 27 you can learn to sail on a course with the Royal Danish Yacht Club that includes learning commands, wind awareness, controlling the boat speed and sailing rules (April 27, 18:00; Royal Danish Yacht Club, Tuborg Havnepark 15, Hellerup; 2,400kr)

Enjoy the Easter holiday with your family at Carlsberg. Get a map and go on Easter egg treasure hunt and then visit the horses as you collect Easter eggs. There will be prizes! (April 8-17, 10:00-17:00; Visit Carlsberg, Cph V; 100kr, chidren: free adm)

Are you the kind of person who sings along to the opening credits of TV shows? Bring a team and test the knowledge in a quiz (April 12, 20:00; Absalon Church, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; 30kr)

Experience the After Hours Tour at Copenhagen Zoo – it’s completely in English. But make sure you register before April 13 (April 25, 18:00; Copenhagen Zoo, Frederiksberg; 150kr)

Experience a Latino night. Music, salsa classes, food, drinks, animation and of course lots of dancing, from bachata and reggaeton to salsa and merengue (April 6, 20:00; PapirØen, Trangravsvej 14, Cph K; free adm)

Get a cup of coffee and start networking! Create informal connections to get advice, exchange ideas or just meet people (March 31, 09:00-11:00; Café Apropos, Halmtorvet 12, Cph V; free adm)

With their shelves full, the new spring ceramic market is opening with lots of crafts and a great selection of potters (April 2, 10:00; Absalon Church, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; free adm)

At this Culture Connection Workshop you will learn everything you need to know about how to crochet, the new hygge (April 8, 15:30-17:30; Frode Jakobsens Plads 4, 1st floor, Cph K)