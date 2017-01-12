Coming up Soon: Culture, comedy and croquis nights by the dozen

The UCAPS fair gives PhD students the chance to explore what Copenhagen-based organisations have to offer. No matter what your profession, this fair will put you in touch with the right union and answer all employment-related questions (Oct 6, 16:30-23:55; Købmagergade 52, Cph K; free adm)

Danish culture and design are growing more popular around the world. Join American author/creative consultant Austin Salisbury’s presentation of his new book ‘Nordic Art of Creative Living’ at Books and Company (Oct 10, 19:00-21:00; Sofievej 1, Hellerup)

Culture Night 2018 is a great opportunity to explore Copenhagen’s museums, churches, historic buildings and libraries as the city opens to the public for one day alone. Buy a 95kr culture pass to have full access to the vibrant city’s events (Oct 12, all night; children free adm)

Come and celebrate Ada Lovelace Day at the University of Copenhagen, where women in natural sciences or tech share their stories with the academic community (Oct 9, 16:00-19:30; Holmens Kanal 7, Cph K; sign up necessary)

Sit down after a long week at work with a beer and good company to draw a live model. Ask for help from your fellow artists to improve your croquis skills (Oct 5, 20:00-22:00; Tårnværelset, Absalon Church, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; 50kr)

This Children’s Flea Market is the perfect place to buy or sell old toys, giving unused fun a new home while supporting the local community. Stands cost 50 kroner (Oct 20, 10:00-14:00; Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; free adm)

CPH English Comedy Night returns with headliners Adam Fields and Neville Raven. It is sure to garner a huge laugh (Oct 11, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 120kr at door)

The CTC is hosting the perfect opportunity for you to test your poems, stories, music or comedy in front of a live crowd (Oct 19, 19:00-21:30; Cafe Cadeau, HC Ørsteds Vej 28; free adm)

Are you unsure about what to do after high school? Are you interested in IT? If so, this IT University event will inspire you (Oct 15 & 16; 09:00-16:00; Rued Langgaards Vej 7, Cph S; sign up at itu.dk)

Watch the Champions League at Studenterhuset with other passionate football-lovers. Cheap beer and enthusiastic shouts all around (Oct 23-24, 20:45-22:30; Købmagergade 52, Cph K; free adm)

The International House CPH event will help foreigners to navigate the complicated and ever growing Danish real-estate market (Oct 11; 17:30-19:00, Gyldenløvesgade 11, Cph K; sign up required)

Byens Bedste winner Improv Comedy Copenhagen again presents ‘Murder of Crows’, a night of comedy inspired by film noir (Oct 5, 20:00; Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 100kr)