Coming up Soon: Don’t miss the European Hurling Championship!

Hurling, one of the oldest field games in the world, is essentially a ball and stick game that requires tremendous skill and physical prowess. For the penultimate (and fourth) round of the European Hurling Championship, qualifying teams from across the continent will face off in Denmark at the Copenhagen Hurling Tournament. Indeed, you would have to go back many years to remember the last time the Nordic region hosted the championship. Ahead of this round and the season finale in Dresden, Germany on October 5, all eyes are on reigning champs Belgium GGA (Sep 7; Kløvermarken Idrætsanlæg, Kløvermarksvej 50, Cph S; gaelicgameseurope.com)

Come and watch professional character players outsmart one another in table-top miniature war games, as they simulate large battles from the Middle Ages. Players follow the De Bellis Multitudinis rules set to keep score. You’ll surely learn a thing or two in case World War III breaks out. This is truly the age of condottieri! (Aug 31 & Sep 1, 10:00-17:00; Krigsmuseet (War Museum), Tøjhusgade 3, Cph K; FB @Krigsmuseet)

Saxogadefesten is here again for the 33rd time! Spend the day with your family at this entertainment–packed street event – which is free to attend!. There will be music, debates, workshops, drama, art, food stalls and much more. The festival raises awareness of good causes and this year’s beneficiary is the UN’s 17 goals for sustainability (Aug 31, 12:00-22:00; Saxogade, Cph V)

The Tony-nominated drama ‘For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf’ is set to make its Danish debut 44 years after its Broadway splash. The play, woven together by 20 poems, is one of the most acclaimed works of Ntzoke Shange, an American playwright and poet known for addressing issues relating to race and feminism in much of her creations. It traces the struggle of African-American women and examines social issues such rape, abortion and abandonment (Aug 28-Sep 1, 19:00; KuBe, Frederiksberg; teaterbilletter.dk)

Join over 16,000 international visitors and 300 experts at the junction where humans and technology meet. Techfestival is a one-stop to quench your curiosity about the implications and future of technology in real life – while being surrounded by digital cool cats, web geniuses and thinkers. You have 200+ summits, sessions and keynotes at your disposal to gain insight into topics such as sustainability, corporate innovation, bitcoins, digital media, online user engagement, artificial intelligence, and so much more (Sep 5-Sep 7; Scandic Kødbyen, Cph V; techfestival.co)

Do you have a short story, a novel, a play, or a movie in you? Or do you just love to write? Then The Writing Room is the place for you, a creative space in the heart of Copenhagen, of which the doors open in September. Here novelist Liz Jensen and playwright and screenwriter Rhea Leman invite you to expand your writing skills in a series of dynamic evening workshops (starting Sep; Rosenborghus A/S, Åbenrå 29, Cph K; lizjensen.com)

Soak in tradition and literature at Bookliber’s first literary salon at Litteraturhuset. Bookliber, a newly launched literary zine, will host several cultural events at the gathering to celebrate great authors and their work. The theme of this edition of the Bookliber Literary Salon is Music & Sound in Literature, and works of several acclaimed authors will be read and discussed (Aug 29, 19:30; Litteraturhuset, Nybrogade 28, Cph K; FB @Bookliber)

Come and enjoy some great laughs at the English Comedy Night at the cosy Dubliner Downtown venue. John Lynn, Radu Isac and Will Mars are the star turns with Adrian Mackinder, as always, the host (Sep 5, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; internationalcomedians.com)

This street party is a celebration of diversity and unity in the neighbourhood of Vesterbro and is free for everyone. Enjoy the weekend with food, drinks and music. That’s not all, as Gadefest på Istedgade will host a circus, a flea market, football matches and a myriad of other activities (Sep 8, 12:00-17:00; Istedgade, Cph V; FB @vesterbrolokaludvalg)