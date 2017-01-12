 Coming up Soon: film noir impro, forgotten Japanese books and fundraising with Rodgers & Hammerstein – The Post

Coming up Soon: film noir impro, forgotten Japanese books and fundraising with Rodgers & Hammerstein

Canapes and champagne before the show (photo: CIS Facebook page)
September 14th, 2018 3:27 pm| by Mathilde Zaavi
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Tenor David Danholt and pianist Poul Rosenbaum present music ranging from Mozart and Wagner to Rodgers & Hammerstein at this Copenhagen International School charity fundraiser. Champagne and canapés from 18:00 (Sep 28, 18:00; Levantkaj 4, Cph Ø; 250kr)

In the lecture ‘The forgotten secret of Japanese books’, Professor Peter Kornick explains why Europeans are so interested in Japanese books, and why they are so distinctive from other Asian writings (Sep 18, 17:00; Saxo Institute, room 27-1-47, Karen Blixens Vej 8, Cph S)

For nearly four decades now, Robin Huw Bowen has been delighting audiences across the world with his Welsh triple harp. He gives vital new expression to the music of Wales (Sep 26, 19:00; Books & Company, Sofievej 1, Hellerup; 75kr)

Find out why the Danes are the happiest people in the world on this English-language tour at the National Museum (until Sep 30, Sat & Sun 10:30, 12:00 and 13:30; Ny Vestergade 10, Prinsens Palæ)

Find out about the best leisure activities and culture events in Copenhagen, and meet fellow international citizens (Sep 17, 17:00-18:30; Huset, Rådhusstræde 13; free adm)

Have you ever tried swing dancing – well, here’s your chance. Pop by every Tuesday – all levels are welcome (Sep 18 & 25, 19:30-23:00, Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52; free adm)

The quiz at Studenterhuset has four rounds and goes on for a couple of hours – and there are some nice prizes too (Oct 1, 19:00; Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52, Cph K)

If you‘ve never tried acting before, this Copenhagen Theatre Circle play reading is a good place to start (Sep 17 & Oct 15 19, 18:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43-45, Cph K, free adm)

Improv Comedy Copenhagen takes inspiration from film noir to improvise on their ‘Murder of Crows’ night (Sep 21, 20:00; Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 100-125kr)



Latest News

Activities
On Screens: Basil’s snobbery, David Brent’s delusions, and England’s Brexit
National
Danish hymns are seven times faster than in the mid-1800s
Activities
Late-September Events: The magic of Mozart
Activities
Coming up Soon: film noir impro, forgotten Japanese books and fundraising with Rodgers & Hammerstein

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved