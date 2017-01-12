Coming up Soon: film noir impro, forgotten Japanese books and fundraising with Rodgers & Hammerstein

Tenor David Danholt and pianist Poul Rosenbaum present music ranging from Mozart and Wagner to Rodgers & Hammerstein at this Copenhagen International School charity fundraiser. Champagne and canapés from 18:00 (Sep 28, 18:00; Levantkaj 4, Cph Ø; 250kr)

In the lecture ‘The forgotten secret of Japanese books’, Professor Peter Kornick explains why Europeans are so interested in Japanese books, and why they are so distinctive from other Asian writings (Sep 18, 17:00; Saxo Institute, room 27-1-47, Karen Blixens Vej 8, Cph S)

For nearly four decades now, Robin Huw Bowen has been delighting audiences across the world with his Welsh triple harp. He gives vital new expression to the music of Wales (Sep 26, 19:00; Books & Company, Sofievej 1, Hellerup; 75kr)

Find out why the Danes are the happiest people in the world on this English-language tour at the National Museum (until Sep 30, Sat & Sun 10:30, 12:00 and 13:30; Ny Vestergade 10, Prinsens Palæ)

Find out about the best leisure activities and culture events in Copenhagen, and meet fellow international citizens (Sep 17, 17:00-18:30; Huset, Rådhusstræde 13; free adm)

Have you ever tried swing dancing – well, here’s your chance. Pop by every Tuesday – all levels are welcome (Sep 18 & 25, 19:30-23:00, Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52; free adm)

The quiz at Studenterhuset has four rounds and goes on for a couple of hours – and there are some nice prizes too (Oct 1, 19:00; Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52, Cph K)

If you‘ve never tried acting before, this Copenhagen Theatre Circle play reading is a good place to start (Sep 17 & Oct 15 19, 18:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43-45, Cph K, free adm)

Improv Comedy Copenhagen takes inspiration from film noir to improvise on their ‘Murder of Crows’ night (Sep 21, 20:00; Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 100-125kr)