Coming up Soon: First Europe, next the world, always the Globe

6 Nations at the Globe

Feb 1-March 16; Nørregade 43-45, Cph K; free adm

Local tycoon and wannabe comedian Brian McKenna puts on a great party at The Globe for the 6 Nations. Shown on all nine screens, with every game shown, the place is always heaving. (PM)

Turn on Denmark

Jan 26, 11:30; Neighbourhood, Frederiksborggade 20, Cph K

Integrate over food at this alcohol-free event at the expanding gourmet pizza chain. (VP)

Danish culture close up

International House Cph, Gyldenlovesgade 11, Cph K; Feb 19, 17:00; free adm

This welcome guide to Danish culture and traditions covers all the classics: from Skt Hans Aften to Mortens Aften to Juleaften – in fact they’re all aftens! (VP)

Leisure Guidance

Feb 13, 17:00; Huset-KBH, Radhusstraede 13 , Cph K

International House Cph is organising an interesting and useful event for international citizens just arrived in the capital, which is guaranteed to enhance your lifestyle opportunities, whilst expanding your network. (VP)

Employment assistance

Feb 7, 11:00; Café Cadeau, HC Øresteds Vej 28, Frederiksberg; 25kr

Bring your LinkedIn profile to life at this Welcome Group Consulting workshop and connect with those that matter!

English-language comedy

Feb 14, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 110kr, 190kr for two, billetto.dk

Laugh yourself silly at English Comedy Nights, which is compered by CPH POST columnist Adrian Mackinder. The line-up includes Irish comics Rory O’Hanlon and Steve Bennet.

Pub quizzes

Jan 31 & Feb 14, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr, five per team / Feb 4, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 25kr, four per team

Don’t miss the quizzes at the Globe and Kennedy’s. The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, and 800 at Kennedy’s.

Improv Comedy CPH nights

weekly shows Wed-Sat 20:00, stand-up Sun 20:00; Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 100-125kr

The Byens Bedste winner Improv Comedy Copenhagen offers a staggering five English-language shows a week. The pick right now is ‘Murder of Crows’, a film noir-inspired show.