Coming up Soon: Girl power fairy-tales, Globe play readings and gathering together for Eurovision

Neuroscientist Manfred Spitzer is here to explain the impact of too much digital media use, and for that you’ll need some cocktails (May 18, 20:00, Grey Hall, Christiania, Refshalevej 2, Cph K; 75-150kr)

Been wanting to give acting a try? This free session gives you the chance. Come and read, or just sit and listen! (May 20, 18:30-21:00; The Globe, Nørregade 45, Cph K; free adm)

Enjoy comedy with a cocktail included in your ticket price to help get rid of those pre-show jitters (May 16 & 23, 20:00-21:30; Copenhagen Improv, Frederiksholms Kanal 2, Cph K; 80kr, improvcomedy.eu)

If you’re new to Copenhagen and fancy volunteering at different institutions, International House CPH has you covered. A lack of Danish skills isn’t a problem (May 23, 17:00-20:00, Gyldenløvesgade 11, Cph V; free adm)

Glitter, glamour and girl power are showcased at Carina Axelsson’s launch of the alternative princess narrative ‘Royal Rebel’ (May 15, 17:00-19:00; Books and Company, 1 Sofievej, Hellrup; free adm, booksandcompany.dk)

It is Eurovision time again. Denmark’s semi-final is on Thursday, while the final on Saturday (May 16 & 18, 20:00; Købmagergade 52, Cph K; free adm; studenterhuset.com)

Mixing business and pleasure? Not a problem. University of Copenhagen event Databeers is a networking opportunity for those interested in scientific data with plenty of free beer. Everyone is welcome! (May 23, 18:30; Byens Lys Fabriksområdet, Cph K; free adm; register here)