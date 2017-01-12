Coming Up Soon: Handball, haggis and ahoy me hearties!

The Dubliner’s Burns Night celebration includes whiskey tasting, haggis, neeps & tatties, bagpipes and a live show with the one and only Angus Rollo! (The Dubliner, Amagertorv 5, Cph K; Jan 26, around 19:30; 180kr)

Copenhagen Theatre Circle proudly presents its eighth annual panto ‘Treasure Island’. Enjoy high-energy theatre, singing, dancing, audience participation and even some cross dressing (Krudttønden, Serridslevvej 2 , Cph Ø; Jan 23-Feb 2, week nights 19:00, weekends 13:00 & 18:00, all matinees sold out; 160kr)

The Globe is holding its first bi-weekly quiz night of the year with big cash prizes, bonus drink rounds and fun questions. The service is always hospitable and warm (Nørregade 43-45, Cph K; Jan 17, 19.30; 30kr entry per person; max 5 people per team)

Experience a great night of dancing with swing music. Dance lessons are available during the first half an hour, and afterwards the dancefloor is open. There’s room for everyone! (Købmagergade 52, Cph K; every Tue, 19:30; free adm)

International House CPH is holding a welcome reception for internationals. The mayor for culture and leisure will give a welcome speech and there will be kransekage for all (Gyldenløvesgade 11, Cph K; Jan14, 17:00; free adm)

Improv Comedy Copenhagen presents Comedy and Cocktails night. Enjoy the Murder of Crows team on stage and then stay and enjoy a signature cocktail, which are included in your ticket price (ICC Theatre, Frederiksholm Kanal, Cph K; Jan 11 & 18, 20:00; 150kr)

The Men’s Handball World Championship 2019 is starting in Denmark and Germany. The Copenhagen games are at Royal Arena (Hannemanns Alle 18-20, Jan 11-27)

The House of International Theatre presents ‘The Lover’ by Harold Pinter, a story about of infidelity with a few twists (Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K; Jan 30-Feb 2, Wed-Sat 19:00, Sun 14:00; 160kr)

Experimental band Algiers mix elements of post punk, no wave, blues and gospel (Hotel Cecil, Niels Hemmingsens Gade 10, Cph K; Jan 15, 20:00; 130kr)