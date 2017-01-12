Coming up Soon: Intense workouts, tats and salsa – the fake tan is mandatory

Need to burn some energy? This is your chance at a two-day event that combines unique workout classes with a journey through digitally-created worlds by Les Mills instructors (Sep 2-3, 20:00; Lokomotivværkstedet, Otto Busses Vej 5A, Cph SV; 818kr; trippus.net)

Tattoo fan? This is your opportunity to be a part of 50 Shades of Ink, an international tattoo convention new to Copenhagen that will gather around 70 high quality tattoo artists from around the world (Sep 8-10, 15:00-19:00; Event Byen, Hvidkildevej 64 Cph NV; 100kr)