Coming up Soon: Intense workouts, tats and salsa – the fake tan is mandatory

Need to burn some energy? This is your chance at a two-day event that combines unique workout classes with a journey through digitally-created worlds by Les Mills instructors (Sep 2-3, 20:00; Lokomotivværkstedet, Otto Busses Vej 5A, Cph SV; 818kr; trippus.net)
Tattoo fan? This is your opportunity to be a part of 50 Shades of Ink, an international tattoo convention new to Copenhagen that will gather around 70 high quality tattoo artists from around the world (Sep 8-10, 15:00-19:00; Event Byen, Hvidkildevej 64 Cph NV; 100kr)
Get inspired by trends and innovations in technology, craft and design at the Copenhagen Maker Faire. Take part in 60+ workshops, practical projects and inspiring business cases and debates (Sep 8-10, 15:30-17:30; Stødpudelageret, Carlsberg Byen, Cph V; 80kr, kids 20kr)
Join the Eccowalkathon17 to raise money for Hjerteforeningen and SOS Børnebyerne. For each km, Ecco donates 7.5 kr. Every step counts! (Sep 10, 08:30-15:30; Gl Hovedvagt, Kastellet 1, Cph Ø; 50kr, kids 25kr)
Discover the inner peace and mental freedom that comes from learning how to let go of bad habits (Sep 9, 10:00-13:15; Kadampa Meditation Centre, Store Kongensgade 40H, st tv, Cph K; 250kr, students 150kr)
Explore TechFestival 2017! Enjoy exhibitions, summits, 100+ meetup activities, dinners, art installations, concerts and more (Sep 5-10, 08:00-23:00; various venues; 100kr; eventbrite.com)
Enjoy Indian dance, music and food, along with an outdoor screening of the famous Bollywood movie ‘Bahubali 2’ (Sep 1, 15:00- 23:00; Kulturcenter Kildvæld KCK, Bellmansgade 5A, Cph Ø; free adm)
The FindersKeepers market’s design and food weekend includes some of the best Danish designers (Sep 8-10, Sat & Sun 11:00-17:00; Travemündegade, Cph Nordhavn; finderskeepers.dk)
Enjoy traditional Cuban salsa music from the Gilito entre amigos band, and if you feel like moving, you can try some professional lessons (Sep 9, 21:00; Absalon, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; 100kr)