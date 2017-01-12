 Coming up Soon: Irish invasion at English-language comedy night – The Post

Coming up Soon: Irish invasion at English-language comedy night

November 1st, 2019 3:36 pm| by Roselyne Min

Irish comedians Chris Kent and Aine Gallagher are promising an unforgettable night out. Kent has performed both on TV and on stage, while Gallagher is relatively new on the scene. Yet, she has a special talent: equipping her audience with fully functional Irish language skills (Nov 7, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14; 110-130kr, billetto.dk)

Sometimes it’s hard being different, but don’t stay silent. If you are part of a Danish-international family, you can join this event and share your experiences by producing an art piece with the assistance of an art therapist. The artworks will be exhibited afterwards at Vesterbro Bibliotek (Nov 7, 18 -21; Lyrskovgade 4, Cph V; free adm; register via ubegraenset@gmail)

Did you know Halloween was an Irish tradition dating back hundreds of years? Kennedy’s Irish bar is throwing a legit Oiche Shamhna party with cocktails exclusively designed for the day by top-notch bartenders from the Royal Radisson Hotel and Generator Hostel Bar. And there’s also a raffle (Nov 2, 18:00; Kennedy’s Irish bar, Gl. Kongevej 23, Cph; free adm)

The new novel ‘Probably the Best Kiss in the World’ is partly set in Copenhagen. Its author Pernille Hughes will be at Books & Company for a reading and a talk about the journey that led to the publication of this romantic comedy (Nov 13, 19:00; Sofievej 1, Hellerup, booksandcompany.dk)

The Laughing Out Learning conference is a must if you wish to improve your humour and public speaking skills. Don’t miss the Humourous Speech Contest, and there will be a number of workshops (Nov 9, 10:00-18:30; International House CPH, Gyldenløvesgade 11, Cph V; 300-400kr. billietto.dk)

Danske Studerendes Fællesråd is organising a seminar for students to discuss free and equal access to education. Everyone is welcome, but sign up to receive a free lunch! (Nov 3, 10:00-16:00; Akademikertårnet, Lindevangs Alle, Cph K; free adm; kaptain@dsfnet.dk)



Latest News

Activities
On Screens • Serpents, Snow White and Somersby: apples are always bad news
National
Danish police believe hate crimes are under-reported
Activities
Coming up Soon: Irish invasion at English-language comedy night
Denmark
Danish New Round-Up: J-day to be more inclusive this year

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved