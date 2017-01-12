Coming up Soon: Irish invasion at English-language comedy night

Irish comedians Chris Kent and Aine Gallagher are promising an unforgettable night out. Kent has performed both on TV and on stage, while Gallagher is relatively new on the scene. Yet, she has a special talent: equipping her audience with fully functional Irish language skills (Nov 7, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14; 110-130kr, billetto.dk)

Sometimes it’s hard being different, but don’t stay silent. If you are part of a Danish-international family, you can join this event and share your experiences by producing an art piece with the assistance of an art therapist. The artworks will be exhibited afterwards at Vesterbro Bibliotek (Nov 7, 18 -21; Lyrskovgade 4, Cph V; free adm; register via ubegraenset@gmail)

Did you know Halloween was an Irish tradition dating back hundreds of years? Kennedy’s Irish bar is throwing a legit Oiche Shamhna party with cocktails exclusively designed for the day by top-notch bartenders from the Royal Radisson Hotel and Generator Hostel Bar. And there’s also a raffle (Nov 2, 18:00; Kennedy’s Irish bar, Gl. Kongevej 23, Cph; free adm)

The new novel ‘Probably the Best Kiss in the World’ is partly set in Copenhagen. Its author Pernille Hughes will be at Books & Company for a reading and a talk about the journey that led to the publication of this romantic comedy (Nov 13, 19:00; Sofievej 1, Hellerup, booksandcompany.dk)

The Laughing Out Learning conference is a must if you wish to improve your humour and public speaking skills. Don’t miss the Humourous Speech Contest, and there will be a number of workshops (Nov 9, 10:00-18:30; International House CPH, Gyldenløvesgade 11, Cph V; 300-400kr. billietto.dk)

Danske Studerendes Fællesråd is organising a seminar for students to discuss free and equal access to education. Everyone is welcome, but sign up to receive a free lunch! (Nov 3, 10:00-16:00; Akademikertårnet, Lindevangs Alle, Cph K; free adm; kaptain@dsfnet.dk)