Coming Up Soon: Jolly hockey sticks, comedy nights and quiz nights

Copenhagen’s oldest field hockey club, KH hockey, is playing host to the biggest tournament in its 114-year history. Contested by teams from countries such as Lithuania, Ukraine, Malta, Sweden, Turkey and Norway, the Men’s EuroHockey Club Challenge III tournament offers a chance to watch some high-level field hockey (May 18-21; Valby Idrætspark; kh-hockey.dk)

Hundreds will attend the Volunteer Fair at International House CPH. Volunteering is a great way for new arrivals to immerse themselves in the local community and even enhance their job prospects. Over 20 different volunteer organisations will be present (May 14, 17:00; International House CPH; ihcph.kk.dk)

The first day of May sees Fælledparken revolutionised into one big red flag-flying picnic, split into four zones: trade union, political, family and solidarity. Enjoy stirring speeches from union reps and politicians. Get there before 13:00 to see the traditional marching in of the banners (May 1, 12:00-18:00; Fælledparken, Cph Ø; free adm; 1maj.info)

Creating music using AI (May 8), low pollution health implications (May 22) and the post-truth society (May 26) are the three Science & Cocktails events this month. The talk and discussion is followed by music and cocktails (May 8, 22 & 26, 20:00; Fabriksområdet, Cph K; free adm)

Enjoy a night of laughter at the season finale of the English Comedy Night featuring comedians from Canada and the UK – Paul Myrehaug and Ben Richards – and event compere Adrian Mackinder (May 3, 20:30; The Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 110kr)

Enjoy a night of laughter with Improv Comedy Copenhagen, where we defy you not to fall off your seat with laughter. There are five shows every week: four are regular improv shows while Sunday is open mic night (every Wed-Sun, 20:00; ICC, Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 80kr; improvcomedy.eu)

If you’ve never tried acting before, the Copenhagen Theatre Circle monthly play readings are a good place to start. Or you can always just seat back, relax and enjoy the other performances! (May 21, 18:30; The Globe, Nørregade 45, Cph K; ctcircle.dk)

Learn or practise foreign languages and make new friends at the Language Cafe. The languages include Danish, English, Italian, Spanish, and French (May 5, 15:30; Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52, Cph K, upstairs to the right in the Main Hall)

Studenterhuset hosts another rousing quiz night for teams of up to five players eligible to win the 1,000 kroner prize. No topic is off limits. Students need to show their IDs for discounted refreshments (May 7, 19:00; Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52, Cph K, studenterhuset.com)