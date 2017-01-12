Coming up Soon: Networking with fellow foreigners, nurturing your language skills, and a night at the Oscars

This February ‘Husets Biograf’ will be hosting its first ever Oscars night! It will be an unforgettable evening with games, a Razzie Award Winner movie, and even a red carpet! So join for a fun all-nighter full of surprises and come and cheer on your favourite movie (Feb 24, 20:00; Radhusstraede 13, 2th; free adm; huset-kbh.dk)

Laugh yourself silly at English Comedy Nights, which is compered by CPH POST columnist Adrian Mackinder. The line-up includes Nico Yearwood, Nigel Ng and Alistair Williams (March 7, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 110kr, 190kr for two, billetto.dk)

International House CPH is hosting two events: Daily Banking and Buying Real Estate. Get some tips on basic banking and then find out more about the property market from invited experts (March 11, 16:30-17:30 & 17:30-19:00; International House CPH, Gyldenløvesgade 11; ihcph.kk.dk)

Practise different languages with native speakers at a library in Nørrebro. Among the weekly options are Russian (Thu 17:30-19:30), Turkish (Thu 16:00-18:00) and German (Mon 18:30-20:30) (times vary Norrebro Bibliotek, Bragesgade 8B, Cph N; free adm; bibliotek.kk.dk)

British novelist, editor and writing coach Liz Jensen is offering an eight-week course in non-fiction and life writing, with guest workshops hosted by life-writing coach Stephanie Parker (every Thu, 19:00-21:00, ends May 2; Books & Company, Sofievej, Hellerup; 4,500kr; booksandcompany.dk)

Meet big names from both home and abroad at the biennial Copenhagen Comics. With headliners such as Ralph Meyer, Mark Buckingham and Garfield artist Gary Barker, there will be plenty of opportunities for a chat and an autograph (Feb 23 & Feb 24, 10:00-18:00 & 10:00-17:00; Oksnehallen, Halmtorvet 11, Cph V; copenhagencomics.dk)

Watch the documentary ‘NaturePlay – Take Childhood Back’ and take part in a Q&A with its makers. Are outdoor kindergartens the best way to bring up children? (Cinemateket, Gothersgade 55, Cph K; Feb 26, 19:15; 160kr, dfi.dk; film 87 mins, talk approx 45 mins)

Pay homage to the unique taste of liquorice! Join the organisers on a sensual journey through the liquorice universe, get inspiration, recipes and tastings on both the sweet and salty kitchen, and experience new products (Feb 23, 10:00; Weber Grill Academy Danmark, Dampfærgevej 10, Cph Ø; weber.com)

Come and enjoy the Danish thriller ‘The Guilty‘, Denmark’s entry in this year’s Oscars, which has been wowing audiences all over the globe (Feb 24, 14:15; Cinemateket, Gothersgade, Cph K; English subtitles; 160kr; dfi.dk)

The purpose of ‘Welcome to Denmark’ is to create a space for foreigners and Danes to share their experiences about living here. Everyone is welcome! Guest speakers will provide practical tips on their lives here (March 6, 17:30-19:30; CPH Main Library 3rd floor; free adm; meetup.com)