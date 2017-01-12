Coming up Soon: Paper poetry, palatable platters and photography perfection

Spend an evening of creativity, fun and verse in the company of Helene and Simone Bendix, the authors of ‘Paper Poetry‘ (Books & Company, Sofievej 1, Hellerup; Nov 21; 19:00; free adm)

Don’t miss this exclusive backstage English-language tour of Folketeatret The crystal chandeliers and the golden angels are to die for! There will be quite a few stairs so wear comfortable shoes (Folketeatret, Nørregade 39, Cph K; Nov 20; 17:00; 50kr, place2book.com)

Food is a medium to get closer to culture. Learn how to make Danish smørrebrød, the Danish open sandwich that is perfect for lunches, dinners and midnight snacks (Herluf Trolles Gade 9, Cph K; Nov 14; 09:00-13:00; 895kr, cphcookingclass.com)

Toastmasters of Copenhagen is hosting the English-language ‘Humorous Speech Contest’ to coincide with the visit of the president of Toastmasters International. The more the merrier (Nov 14, 18:00; Hotel Skt Petri, Krystalgade 22, Cph K; free adm; toastmasters.dk)

Laugh your hearts out with Germany’s Christian Schulte-Loh and Canada’s David Tsonos at the Copenhagen English Comedy Night (New Dubliner, Ny Østergade 14; Nov 15, 20:00; 110kr, billetto.dk)

Attend the book launch of ‘Copenhagen Food’ with its authors Trine Hahnemann and Columbus Leth and celebrate Scandinavian delicacies and recipes (Books & Company, Sofievej 1, Hellerup; Nov 14; 19:00-21:00; free adm)

Come out of your comfort zone and have fun by taking a free improv workshop. Learn the skills to survive with comedy in an unscripted world (ICC Theatre – Frederiksholm Kanal 2 Cph K; Nov 10, 17 & 24; 16:30-18:00; free adm)

Do you wish to learn languages from all around the world and interact with people from different cultures? Broaden your horizons at Studenterhuset’s Language Cafe! (Købmagergade 52, Cph K ; Nov 17; 15:30-18:00; free adm)

Expand your network and stay in the loop with cultural and leisure activities in Copenhagen with the help of the International House Copenhagen’s Leisure Guidance and Networking team (Huset-KBH, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K, Nov 28, 17:00-18.30, free adm)

Do you want to learn how to edit and process your photography? Basically learn what comes after clicking the button to shoot. Meet-up with like-minded individuals to learn from Thomas D (Cafe Nutid, Sankt Peders Stræde 1, Cph K; Nov 17, 13:00-16:00)