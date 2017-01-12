Coming up Soon: Serving up a nourishing portion of Brainfood

This autumn Brainfood Copenhagen is putting brains and food together on the dining table at three special after-dinner speaking events. The first to whet your appetite is about genetics, asking questions like “Who owns my genes?” or “Am I related to a potato?” Just don’t complain about knowing too much about genetics after the event (Oct 4, 19:00; Casa Lola Tapas Huset, Jernbanegade 41, Cph V; 265-525kr, brainfood.billet.dk)

International House Copenhagen invites you to its International Citizens Day where the public authorities, private organisations (such as sports clubs, adult learning classes and hobby enthusiasts) and representatives from the local community gather to network and obtain the best possible guidance to living a full life in Copenhagen (Sep 21, 10:00-15:00; DGI-Byen, Tietgensgade 65, Cph V; ihcph.kk.dk/icd)

Do you have a short story, novel, play, or movie in you? Or do you just love to write? Then The Writing Room is the place for you, a creative space in the heart of Copenhagen, of which the doors open in September. Here novelist Liz Jensen and playwright and screenwriter Rhea Leman invite you to expand your writing skills in a series of dynamic evening workshops (starting Sep; Rosenborghus, Åbenrå 29, Cph K; lizjensen.com)

Too shy to act on stage? Why not start with a play reading? But if you’re still hesitating, come along to The Globe and decide whether you want to just listen or plunge in (Sep 16, 18:30-21:00; The Globe, Nørregade 45, Cph K; free adm; ctcircle.dk)

ICC Theatre encourages you to interact with the performers and suggest ideas for them to improvise and produce unique comedy. Oh, and Friday is Cocktail Night! (Sep 13 & 20 & 27, 20:00; Frederiksholms Kanal 2, Cph K; 150kr, improvcomedy.eu)

Laugh your hearts out with Ireland’s Ian Coppinger and Australia’s Daniel Muggleton at the Copenhagen English Comedy Night (Oct 10, 20:00; New Dubliner, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 110kr, billietto.dk)