Coming Up Soon: Standup comedy, Scandinavian Christmas tips, sustainable fashion and stupendous mince pies

David Alfie Ward and Leo Kearse are in the house!
November 30th, 2017 9:34 am| by Emma Barnett
Enjoy English-language comedy at the Downtown Dubliner presented by CPH POST columnist Adrian Mackinder. The December edition of Copenhagen’s English Comedy Nights welcomes British standups David Alfie Ward and Leo Kearse (Dec 7, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 110kr, 190kr for two, billetto.dk)

Join cookbook author Trine Hahnemann to hear about Scandinavian Christmas traditions and recipes, and taste delicious homemade treats (Dec 6, 19:00-21:00; Books & Company, Sofievej 1, Hellerup; free adm; booksandcompany.dk)

Bring intimacy, love and spirituality into your relationship at this tantra event for couples. Enjoy yoga, brunch and tantric exercises designed to increase your harmony (Dec 3, 10:00; Tantra Templet, Egegårdsvej 57, Rødovre; 900kr/couple incl lunch)

Jesus made a few pieces of fish go a long way, and on Saturday December 9, the Fisk & Færdigt shop will be feeding the 5,000 with mince pies and Christmas carols (Dec 9, 09:00-15:00; Fisk & Færdigt, HC Ørsteds Vej 37, Frederiksberg)

Source unique holiday gifts at the Latin American Market, including crafts, jewellery and food (Dec 3, 12:00; Casa Latinoamericana, Høffdingsvej 10, Valby; free adm, casalatinoamericana.dk)

Improve your body awareness, balance, and mind, while strengthening your Italian at a Hatha Yoga Class, taught in Danish and Italian! (Dec 5, 18:30; Vesterbro Library & Culture House, Lyrskovgade 4, Cph V)

TEDxCopenhagen is hosting a Xmas edition of its Thursday Bar – a great place to meet members of the TEDxCopenhagen Community! (Dec 7, 18:00; Kølsters Tolv Haner, Rantzausgade 56, Cph N)

Learn about sustainable fashion and other ‘new black’ trends from three prominent women in the industry (Dec 7, 17:00; Rainmaking Loft CPH, Danneskiold Samsøes Allé 41, Cph K)

Hot Pot Republic, so busy and popular during Copenhagen Cooking, are bringing steamy delights to spice up your Christmas at Kødbyen (Dec 9-10 & 16-17, from 14:00; CPH Food Space, Kødbyen; 265kr)

Swing by for the Hepcats Xmas Party 2017! Your party ticket includes food and live music from Peter Marrott & His Mistletoes (Dec 10 from 13:00; Kulturhuset Indre By; hepcats.dk)

Don’t miss the Christmas quizzes at the Globe and Kennedy’s this December . The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, and 800 at Kennedy’s. And who knows, the odd rollover has been known to go too (Nov 30, Dec 14 & 21, Jan 11, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr, five per team / Dec 4 & Jan 8, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 25kr, four per team)

