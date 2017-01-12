Coming up Soon: Strictly for coloured girls!

‘For Colored Girls’, a 1975 Tony Award nominee presented by Afro-Cosmopolite Thespians, is according to its playwright Ntozake Shange “for those who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”. Catch it before it goes on a European tour. This moving play follows the struggles and lives of coloured women, combining poetry, drama, music and dance (Aug 29- Sep 1; Dirch Passers Alle 4, Frederiksberg; 165kr, teaterbilletter.dk)

Acclaimed as the Best Stage in town by aok.dk, this is a spot where companies, individuals – anyone really – can come and have a truly spontaneous experience. We can’t give too many details as the essence of improv is that it will be exactly what you make it – either by taking a class or enjoying a show, as it’s a team effort (shows Thu-Sat 20:00, Sun 18:00; Improv Comedy Copenhagen, Frederiksholms Kanal 2, Cph K; 150kr; improvcomedy.eu)

Have you always wanted to try stand-up comedy? With English Open Mic at Teater Play, here is your chance. It’s two for one on tickets so you can bring a buddy for free and have at least one person laughing. As part of the Zulu Comedy Festival the night will be hosted by Adrian Mackinder, featuring top headliners as well as up-and comers (Sep 1, 20:00; Teater Play, Strandlodsvej 7, Cph S; 50kr for 2 people; teaterplay.dk)

This CTC play reading in the cosy library at The Globe is aimed at both literature lovers and actor wannabes. The July edition was attended by 20 people – an early Noel Coward play! Everyone gets the chance to read a part or two – don’t worry, you won’t get lumbered with the monosyllabic Butler all night (Aug 19, 18:30-21:00; The Globe, Nørregade 45, Cph K; ctcircle.dk)

If you haven’t done the ‘get naked in church’ thing yet, this croquis is the perfect opportunity. And you won’t be arrested for public nudity, we promise. Naked volunteers need to apply ahead of time though and be ready to be absolutely still for two hours (Aug 23, 20:00-22:00; Absalon Church, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; 70kr, billetto.dk)

Books and Company is hosting the book launch of Cathrine Østerberg’s ‘Ice Cream’. After a short introduction, Catherine will explain some of the scientific basics behind creating smooth and creamy ice cream. And yes … there will be samples to taste! (Sep 4, 19:00-21:00; Books & Company, 1 Sofievej, Hellerup; free adm – register via booksandcompany.dk)